Netflix's Captain Fall: Cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new animated comedy series, Captain Fall, hits the streaming platform on Friday, July 28, 2023. The show focuses on the naive captain of a ship whose life takes a dramatic turn after a few criminals decide to use him as a fall guy if the police manages to find them. Netflix's official description of the show states:

''A wet-behind-the-ears, yet good-hearted sea captain unwittingly finds himself at the helm of a smuggling ship for a terrible international cartel who’s using him as a fall guy in case the authorities ever catch up to them.''

Captain Fall features Jason Ritter voicing the role of the protagonist, along with numerous others playing pivotal supporting characters. Jon Iver Helgaker, Jonas Torgersen, and Joel Trussell are the creators of the show.

Captain Fall voice cast: Jason Ritter and others playing key roles

1) Jason Ritter as Captain Jonathan Fall

Jason Ritter dons the role of Captain Jonathan Fall in the new animated series. He's a naive and kind-hearted man who becomes the scapegoat in a notorious cartel's elaborate plan. They plan to use him as a fall guy in case the police manage to get to them.

The series depicts how he manages to tackle the dangerous situation. Jason Ritter perfectly captures his character's innocence and likeable nature with absolute ease. Fans can expect an impressive performance from him in the show. Ritter's most famous roles were in The Class, Joan of Arcadia, Parenthood, and The Tale.

2) Anthony Carrigan as Mr. Tyrant

Anthony Carrigan plays the character of Mr. Tyrant in Captain Fall. Apart from that, more details about his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a pivotal role in the story. Based on the name of the character, he seems to be one of the criminals involved.

Anthony Carrigan is widely known among TV audiences for his iconic performance as Chechen in HBO's critically acclaimed black comedy series, Barry. His other acting credits include The Forgotten, Bill & Ted Face the Music, and Gotham, among many more.

3) Lesley-Ann Brandt as Liza

Lesley-Ann Brandt essays the role of Liza in the animated show. Not much else is known about her character, but she's set to play a major role in the story. Lesley-Ann Brandt has starred in quite a few movies and TV shows over the years, including Spartacus, Diplomatic Immunity, The Librarians, Heartlock, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the show also stars many others voicing key supporting characters like:

Trond Fausa as Nico

Alejandro Edda as Pedro

Christopher Meloni as Agent Steel

Christopher McDonald as Blake Fall

Bebe Neuwirth as Alexis Fall

The trailer for Captain Fall provides a thrilling glimpse of the chaotic events that await in the series, where an innocent man finds himself entangled in a world of crime and violence. The trailer maintains a mysterious and fun tone that animated series fans will undoubtedly appreciate. Viewers can look forward to an entertaining cinematic experience.

Don't forget to watch all the episodes of Captain Fall on Netflix on Friday, July 28, 2023.