Netflix's Gunther’s Millions: Trailer, release date, and everything we know so far

Gunther’s Millions is all set to drop on Netflix on February 1, 2023. The documentary is about a millionaire pooch, touted as the 'world’s richest dog,' and the intriguing story behind his riches. The trailer for the documentary was released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, and has piqued viewers' interest.

The official synopsis of Gunther’s Millions reads:

“The 400 million dollar dog! For the last three decades, the dog’s riches have been built into a vast empire across two continents, including luxurious mansions, a glamorous entourage, and even a pop music group. But as any good pup can tell you, it’s always worth digging a little deeper.”

The summary adds that the titular German shepherd with a trust fund “isn't the strangest part of this story. Gunther's eccentric handler also lives a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.”

The “eccentric handler” named Maurizio Mian is an Italian, whose family owned a pharmaceutical company named Istituto Gentili. In 1997, US pharmaceutical company Merck & Co took over “substantially all” of Istituto Gentili’s stocks.

Gunther from Gunther’s Millions is worth $400 million

Gunther’s Millions, which Netflix pitches as a “scandalous, offbeat, investigative” docuseries, will not be just a simple documentary about a wealthy dog.

The trailer of Gunther’s Millions, lasting 2.30 minutes, starts with a door opening to a seated Gunther VI and a voiceover that says:

“What would you think if I told you a story about a very wealthy countess?”

The trailer adds that when the countess died, “she gave everything to her dog, Gunther.”

The voiceover continues that this dog is “worth $400 million,” and the following frames exhibit the fortune Gunther VI currently owns, which includes a yacht and several properties in Italy. He’s being taken care of by 27 employees.

Almost echoing the viewers’ feelings, a man in the trailer says:

“I wanted to be a tick on that dog’s a** for the rest of my life.”

At the 0.30-second mark, the real story begins when we get introduced to the “man pulling the strings of this puppy show,” the “visionary” Mian. Calling Gunther his “best friend,” Mian emphasizes that he wants to give the canine “the best lifestyle possible.”

Just then, the trailer ups its ante when a man, wearing black sunglasses, asks the interviewer if “he” (as in Mian?) is paying the streamer to “make this documentary,” and Mian gestures to someone to keep quiet.

A still from the documentary. (Photo via Netflix)

The rest of the sequences show us how Mian hired a group of “fantastic-looking” people to “live with a rich dog.”

We see that not only did the team comprising these aspiring pop stars and models have to stay with Gunther 24/7, but they also had to follow “commandments.” Though their intimate lives were not restricted, they were monitored all the time. Also, the group was being “researched” for “creating a new breed of man.”

With the pretty uncomfortable line “behind the wealth lies a tale of deception,” the trailer for Gunther’s Millions climaxes.

The four-part investigative documentary has been helmed by Aurelien Leturgie. Elaborating on his experience, the Gunther’s Millions director told People:

“We're beyond excited for this trailer to be out in the world, so everyone can enjoy the many twists and turns of the Gunther story! Making this documentary series has been a real roller coaster ride of revelations and deception, and we never could imagine where the story was going to take us.”

Viewers can stream Gunther’s Millions on Netflix from February 1.

Poll : 0 votes