Netflix's I Am Georgina review: From rags to riches

I Am Georgina is a new documentary on Georgina Rodriguez that is now available on Netflix. Georgina Rodriguez is Real Madrid player Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend and the mother of his children.

The Netflix original's first season consists of six episodes, each of approximately 40 minutes. With its audio in Spanish, its official synopsis reads,

“Join Georgina Rodríguez — mom, influencer, businesswoman, and Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner — in this emotional and in-depth portrait of her daily life.”

I Am Georgina: The Plotline

Georgina Rodriguez began with nothing. Love, however, had other plans for her. She fell for one of the most famous personalities on the planet - Cristiano Ronaldo. The documentary follows her glamorous life in the midst of a mundane world.

This is yet another documentary that shows us what it's like to be rich and privileged in a cruel and unfair world. I Am Georgina, on the other hand, does not go too far in being insensitive.

Georgina Rodriguez is, after all, a human being. She is an entrepreneur, a partner, and a mother, all of which are roles shared by millions of people around the world. I Am Georgina mostly plays in the gallery, focusing most of the series on Cristiano Ronaldo and his relationship with Georgina Rodriguez, and pieces of their life together.

Cristiano and Georgina's homes in Madrid and Italy, as well as their private yachts, are featured in the series. However, the series' glamorous and exuberant lifestyle might just be its ultimate downfall.

Georgina refers to the difficult times she had to endure when she was younger. She also refers to the tainted personal relationships she has lived through. But that's where it stops. We don't see her paving the way, in hardship and turmoil.

This renders her narrative untrustworthy, and one wonders if alluding to her supposed past life of deprivation is merely a publicity stunt designed to garner more views.

What lies at the core of I Am Georgina

Rodriguez realizes she is living the dream. She wears designer clothes exclusively, she travels in the most expensive of vehicles, and she has access and ownership to almost everything in the world. She even refers to herself as a princess who has everything, thanks to her Prince Charming.

I Am Georgina is, at its core, a fairytale, and like all fairytales, it is full of hope that consciously ignores the world's ugly realities. And she proves it by saying,

"I don't consider myself a phenomenon, but I do consider myself a fortunate woman because I know what it's like to have nothing and what it's like to have everything."

