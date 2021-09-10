Netflix’s Lucifer: Top five Deckerstar moments that fans will love

Lucifer's sixth and final season is almost here. Premiering exclusively on Netflix on September 10, 2021, the acclaimed show will end its 5-year run.

In the show, British actor Tom Ellis plays the Devil, Lucifer Morningstar, with Lauren German playing LAPD detective Chloe Decker. The characters have had an on-off relationship throughout the show, leading to fans dubbing their romance as Deckerstar.

Lucifer Season 6 will probably be the last time fans see German and Ellis together as Chloe and Lucifer. Hopefully, the show ends on a high. That being said, here are the five best Deckerstar moments from Lucifer.

Top 5 Deckstar moments in Lucifer

1) Lucifer travels to Hell to save Chloe

In Season 2, Episode 13, “A good day to die”, Chloe is slowly dying after being poisoned by professor Carlisle in the previous episode. While Lucifer and the team have got the ingredients to make the antidote, they don’t have the formula.

Carlisle committed suicide and went to Hell, taking the formula with him. With time passing by quickly, Lucifer has no choice but to stop his heart, travel to Hell, and get the formula from professor Carlisle with the help of Maze, Linda, and Charlotte.

In the end, Lucifer stays by Chloe’s side till she wakes up. This selfless act was one of many the Devil did for Chloe.

2) Quintessential Deckerstar

In Season 3, Episode 23, Lucifer tells Chloe he is the Devil in all seriousness. Chloe takes it for another biblical metaphor and replies, “Not to me”. The couple kiss briefly before being interrupted by a phone call.

Charlotte's tragic death prevents Chloe and Lucifer from getting together. And in the next episode, everything changes forever when Chloe sees Lucifer’s Devil face. The above scene, though short-lived, remains one of the best Deckerstar moments ever.



3) Lucifer says Goodbye to Chloe

In Season 4, Episode 10, “Who’s da new King of Hell”, with no one ruling Hell, the demons wreak havoc on Earth. Lucifer decides to head back to Hell to keep the demons under control in a yet another selfless act.

Chloe unsuccessfully tries to make him stay and even professes her love for him. But her three magical words can’t stop Lucifer as he must become the king of Hell to protect Earth. In response, Lucifer tells Chloe he too has always loved her saying, “My first love was never Eve, it was you, Chloe. It always has been.” The couple share a kiss before Lucifer flies away.

4) The devil made me do it

In Season 4, Episode 9, “Save Lucifer”, Chloe helps Lucifer forgive himself. Trapped in his Devil form and worried about the prophecy, Lucifer blames himself for humanity’s sins.

The emotional interaction between the couple sees Chloe persuading the Lord of Hell to forgive himself. The moment he does that, his body returns to normal.

when they did it before they did it 😘 pic.twitter.com/UhMRWYNlap — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) August 27, 2021

5) Lucifer sacrifices himself for Chloe

In Season 5, Episode 16, ”A Chance at a Happy Ending”, Lucifer makes the ultimate sacrifice to revive Chloe. Michael kills Chloe, and she travels to heaven. A distraught Lucifer holding Chloe in his arms decides to travel to heaven, knowing he’ll likely die.

As Chloe reminisces with her dad, Lucifer appears and pleads with her to return to Earth. Lucifer places Lilith’s immortality ring on her finger while he himself disintegrates.

This can be considered a proposal of sorts. The episode melted everyone’s hearts, and fans eagerly await what’s in store for Deckerstar in Lucifer Season 6.

those three little words 💌 pic.twitter.com/rLnmGmts07 — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) September 3, 2021

