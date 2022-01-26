Netflix's Neymar: The Perfect Chaos review - All that glitters is not gold

On Tuesday, Netflix released Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, a three-part biographical documentary series about Neymar da Silva Santos Jr., better known as Neymar Jr. in the football world.

He is widely recognized as one of the best, if not the best, players to ever play the game. The three-part original series will be available on the streaming platform starting January 25th.

Disclaimer: Spoilers ahead!

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos: The Plotline

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos has aspects of both triumph and self-destruction, it shows that Neymar's story is still evolving.

The director of this series, David Charles Rodrigues frequently brings the present-day Neymar to the screen and portrays him as a victim of his circumstances. The docuseries focuses more on the opinions of Neymar's critics and fans rather than the sport itself.

Neymar, who is about to enter his 30s now, has been a sensation since he was 14 years old and temporarily played for Real Madrid. His journey began in Santos at the age of 17 after making his professional debut for Pelé's old team.

He signed for Barcelona in 2013. He played in the world cup for Brazil twice. In 2017, he shifted to PSG for $263 million, making him the most expensive player in history.

Despite his impressive achievements, the player's off-field misbehavior repeatedly overshadowed his on-field performance. However, it would be safe to say that it boosted his celebrity status, placing him in the Top 20 soccer players of all time.

All that Neymar: The Perfect Chaos doesn't address

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos doesn't get to the core of what soccer fans have long suspected - that his frustration with Barcelona stemmed from knowing he'd always remain in the shadow of Argentine prodigy Messi, and that he wanted to return to Barcelona when a similar issue arose in Paris with Frenchman Kylian Mbappé.

The series failed to highlight that with the Neymar-Mbappé-Messi triad at PSG, Neymar is playing some of the best and most generous football of his career, with his assists as exciting as his goals.

The documentary discusses Neymar's rape accusation, which was dismissed in 2019. It also spends an abnormal amount of time at places that feel utterly pointless - his warm bond with his young son is admirable but overdone. His relationship with his father is beautifully explored - how trusting family members with financial decisions can turn out to be a double-edged sword.

The three-part Netflix series spends more time in tabloids than it does on the field. That is why dedicated soccer fans who have been enthralled by the life of this Brazilian footballer for so long now are not as impressed by this production.

