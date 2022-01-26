Netflix's Neymar: The Perfect Chaos takeaways - Friends, Idols, and Rivals

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos is a Netflix mini-documentary series on Brazilian footballer Neymar Jr.'s life. David Charles Rodrigues is the director of the original miniseries, which is made up of three episodes that showcase the story of Neymar's career.

While the series covers the journey of his rise from the age of 14 to the present day, many big names in the football world have also made appearances in various stages of this series.

With Neymar being ranked amongst the Top 20 soccer players worldwide of all time, let's take a look at the other big names in this series.

Netflix's Neymar: The Perfect Chaos - All the biggest names

Pelé

Even though he belongs to a generation of footballers that came way before Neymar's entry, Pelé's name has appeared frequently in the first episode of Neymar: The Perfect Chaos. While the greatest player of all time has been one of the biggest critics of Neymar's endeavors, on and off the field, the series showcases Pele in a favorable light. The series has almost celebrated him since both the players came from the same Brazilian Club as said by sports journalist Juca Kfori:

"Lightning struck twice at Vila Belmiro. First it was Pele, now it's Neymar."

After Pele's legacy, the number 10 jersey became a hallmark of indomitable sportsmanship, and Neymar was the player who got to, and rightfully so, showcase it in his time in the Brazilian national team.

Lionel Messi

Argentine football prodigy Lionel Messi has also been given his fair share of screen time in Neymar: The Perfect Chaos. From giving him moral support when he broke down under pressure to joining him at PSG now, Messi and Neymar have always been inseparable. Shaping and observing Neymar in his formative years, Messi says at the beginning of episode 1,

"He's quick. He's smart. The take-off power he has, his speed with the ball. He's unbeatable."

Barcelona used to be a goal-scoring machine with the partnership of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar. But when Neymar left the club in 2017 to join Paris Saint-Germain, Messi and his fans around the globe were left heartbroken.

But the series failed to get to the core of what soccer fans have long suspected - that Neymar's frustration with Barcelona stemmed from knowing he'd always remain in the shadow of his team member Messi.

David Beckham

Both Messi and Beckham have been cast in the Netflix docu-series.

David Beckham has been in awe of the Brazilian star since his Real Madrid days, and he says something similar about Neymar in the first episode of the series. Garnering him with compliments like "most humble," "most polite," and "the most excitable kid," Beckham has nothing but good things to say about their beautiful relationship. He declared:

"He plays with flair, he plays with passion. Everything he does is about entertainment."

