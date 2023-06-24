Netflix's The Chosen One: Cast List and characters explored

Netflix's upcoming series, The Chosen One, based on the comic book series American Jesus by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, is set to enthrall viewers with its supernatural storyline. This thrilling series takes place in Mexico, diverging from its source material in the United States.

With an anticipated premiere date of August 16, 2023, on Netflix, viewers are eager to delve into the world of The Chosen One and explore its intriguing cast of characters, who are mostly new faces. The series follows the story of Jesus Christ, who returns to Earth as a teenager in Mexico City. He must then use his newfound powers to battle evil and save the world.

Dianna Agron and the other talented cast members of The Chosen One

Bobby Luhnow as Jodie

Bobby Luhnow takes on the role of Jodie, a twelve-year-old boy living in Baja, California, who discovers he possesses Jesus-like powers. As Jodie navigates his newfound abilities and grapples with his destiny, Luhnow's portrayal promises to capture the vulnerability, courage, and growth of the character. This is his first series as an actor.

Dianna Agron as Sarah

Dianna Agron portrays Sarah, a character whose role and involvement in Jodie's journey are yet to be fully revealed. Agron's talent and versatility are expected to add depth and complexity to her character. She acted in several films like The Family, Clock, and Bare.

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda

Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia joins the cast as Magda, a character who likely plays a significant role in Jodie's life. Mejia's performance is anticipated to bring a sense of intrigue and depth to her character. This is her first series of work with Netflix as an actress.

Juan Fernando González Anguamea as Tuka

Juan Fernando González Anguamea takes on the role of Tuka in The Chosen One, a character whose specific connection to Jodie's journey is yet to be unveiled. González Anguamea's portrayal is expected to bring unique qualities to the series. He is best known for his work on the Netflix series El Elegido, which he co-created and co-produced.

Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna as Wagner

Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna joins the cast as Wagner, a character whose role and significance will be revealed as the story progresses. Kenna's portrayal is expected to bring intrigue and gravitas to the series. He is a newcomer to the cinema world.

Besides Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio, who will play the role of Hipólito, other notable cast members include Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez, and Tenoch Huerta, each contributing their unique talents to the diverse and captivating world of The Chosen One.

Final thoughts

With talented new faces as cast at the helm, Netflix's The Chosen One holds immense promise to captivate audiences with its supernatural storyline and rich characters. The series is six episodes long, each about 45 minutes long. As viewers eagerly await the premiere of the series, on August 16, 2023, on Netflix, the anticipation continues to grow for this exciting and thought-provoking exploration of faith, destiny, and self-discovery.

