Netflix teases The Witcher season 2 with new Ciri footage; announces WitcherCon on July 19th in partnership with CD Projekt Red

Netflix dropped a cryptic teaser for The Witcher, offering a brief look at what’s to come in season two of the show on the last day of Geeked Week.

Although it’s difficult to say for certain, the teaser most likely hints at Ciri’s training to become a witcher.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The filming for The Witcher season two, starring Henry Cavill in the role of Geralt of Rivia, started in February 2020. Although production was halted due to the global pandemic, filming for the second season of The Witcher finally concluded in April 2021.

Netflix drops The Witcher season two teaser focusing Ciri

Although there have been no mentions of any release dates for the second season yet, all rumors point to a release window of late 2021.

To conclude Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming giant announced an event called WitcherCon for July 9th, which will be hosted by Netflix and CD Projekt Red, the developers of the Witcher video game series.

The event will cover both the video game franchise and the Netflix show, and it will air on Twitch and YouTube. Fans can expect to see more updates related to The Witcher season two at the event.

Geralt, meet Geralt.



Welcome back into the world of The Witcher! @netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are teaming up to host #WitcherCon on July 9. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PjeVafwlb1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The second season of The Witcher Netflix series will see Henry Cavill reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia, as well as Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. The teaser also shows Freya Allan’s Ciri. Joey Batey will also return in the fan-favorite role of Jaskier.

The new additions to The Witcher’s second season’s casting are Yasen Atour (Ben-Hur, Young Wallander) as witcher Coen, Agnes Bjorn as the bruxa Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders, Dracula Untold) as witcher Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as witcher Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones’ Tormund Giantsbane) as Nivellen, and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

Netflix also talked about other plans regarding The Witcher franchise. They announced an animated movie, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which is currently in development, with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Beau DeMayo overseeing the spinoff. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf is slated for a 2021 release on Netflix as well.

Other projects include a six-part, live-action prequel series called The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is also currently in development. However, there is no release date for the prequel series as of yet.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod