Netizens divided over US government's proposed deal to exchange Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

With Brittney Griner still away from home, the Biden administration has reportedly offered to trade Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker, with two Americans being held in Russia. Griner has been held in Russian prison for drug possession since February, while Paul Whelan has been held by Russia for alleged espionage since 2018.

According to CNN, Joe Biden has approved the exchange. In a press conference on July 26, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US had presented "a substantial proposal" to Russia for Griner and Whelan. He further revealed President Joe Biden's stance on the issue:

"In terms of the President, of course he was not only directly involved, he signs off on any proposal that we make, and certainly when it comes to Americans who are being arbitrarily detained abroad, including in this specific case."

However, Blinken did not reveal anything about Bout being a part of the exchange at the time. The Secretary of State noted that he "can't and won't get into any of the details of what we proposed to the Russians over the course of so many weeks now."

As per CNN, on July 28, Krelim spokesperson Dmitry Peskov noted that, "So far, there is no agreement on this issue."

Netizens react to the US possibly exchanging Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

Social media users have expressed mixed feelings about the news. While some are not too enthusiastic about trading Bout for Griner and Whelan, others are more optimistic about this decision. Some netizens have also been using the hashtag #BringHerHome to show support for Griner.

Daniel Brewer @DB_USMC2009 Brittney Griner is not a political prisoner. She’s a person who committed a crime in a country that is not her own, and is now simply subject to that country’s system of justice. She deserves no special treatment. And anything to the contrary is simply ignorant. Brittney Griner is not a political prisoner. She’s a person who committed a crime in a country that is not her own, and is now simply subject to that country’s system of justice. She deserves no special treatment. And anything to the contrary is simply ignorant.

mermaid ∞ @badbeeech @DB_USMC2009 Isn’t there something about no man left behind in the forces which you’re claiming to be apart of. She’s one of ours. Being treated unfairly in another country. @DB_USMC2009 Isn’t there something about no man left behind in the forces which you’re claiming to be apart of. She’s one of ours. Being treated unfairly in another country.

Thomas Turner @BigFatTommyG @DB_USMC2009 Me and my work buddies were talking about this today, wholeheartedly agree. We may not like what they do or how they do it, but they are their own country with their own systems @DB_USMC2009 Me and my work buddies were talking about this today, wholeheartedly agree. We may not like what they do or how they do it, but they are their own country with their own systems

BK @BruinsAndSox94 Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner.



WHO IS MAKING THIS DEAL, DON SWEENEY?!? Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner.WHO IS MAKING THIS DEAL, DON SWEENEY?!?

🌺𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗶𝗻𝗝 @RobinJToya #bringherhome #FreeBG Brittney Griner let us all pray for her to be safely released from Russian detainment. We love you BG #bringherhome #FreeBG Brittney Griner let us all pray for her to be safely released from Russian detainment. We love you BG😢

Some netizens believe that Griner does not deserve special treatment because she committed a crime in a country that is not her own. They believe that it is reasonable for her to be punished according to Russian laws. On the other hand, many netizens are asserting that they will never stand for an American citizen being mistreated in another country.

Further updates on Brittney Griner's case

Secretary Antony Blinken @SecBlinken In my remarks, I shared that I expect to speak with Foreign Minister Lavrov for the first time since the war began. I will raise the wrongful detention of Americans and the need to implement the tentative deal on grain exports Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and @UN reached last week. In my remarks, I shared that I expect to speak with Foreign Minister Lavrov for the first time since the war began. I will raise the wrongful detention of Americans and the need to implement the tentative deal on grain exports Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and @UN reached last week.

Griner, who is a player for WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and the Russian team during the off-season, was arrested after Russian customs officials reportedly found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage.

With Brittney Griner pleading guilty to the smuggling charges, she has now been held in Russia for more than 5 months. She also noted that the infraction was not intentional. Now, many are hoping for a prisoner exchange so she can be released from Russian custody.

In one of her Instagram posts, Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, noted that she had a talk with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Cherelle also stated that she remains "concerned" about Brittney's safe return.

"While I will remain concerned and outspoken until she is back home, I am hopeful in knowing that the President read my wife’s letter and took the time to respond. I know BG will be able to find comfort in knowing she has not been forgotten. I want to thank everyone who has fought so hard for BG. It means the world to my entire family as well as my wife. Please continue to pray for my family and all the other families of the wrongfully detained, as our pain remains active until our loved ones are brought home."

In the press conference on July 26, Blinken talked about bringing the two prisoners home. He said:

"There is in my mind utility in conveying clear, direct messages to the Russians on key priorities for us. And as I mentioned, these include securing the return home of Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan."

The Secretary of State mentioned that he has to discuss the issue of releasing Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov over a phone call. No other updates have been provided.

