Netizens support actor Nam Da-reum's decision to complete his military enlistment

Rising star Nam Da-reum has confirmed that he has enlisted in the military as part of the mandatory requirement for military service. On February 1, 2022, he released a letter to his fans and addressed the matter.

Described below are the translated contents of the letter and details that he shared with fans.

Nam Da-reum announces early military enlistment

His letter initially starts by wishing everyone to have a good Lunar New Year,

Hello. This is Nam Da Reum. Are you enjoying your Lunar New Year holiday? I hope all our Unique (fandom name) members have a happy new year and have a healthy year in 2022.

The actor went on to state the real motive behind writing this letter:

I wrote this because there was news that I wanted to relay directly to you all. One week later, on February 8, 2022, I am scheduled to enlist in the military.

He expressed how apologetic he felt about suddenly springing on this decision:

I had apologetic feelings toward Unique members because I couldn't tell you in advance, as I was quietly preparing after the date was confirmed. But I am relaying the news here because I wanted to let Unique members hear the news first.

He further went on to explain:

Ever since I was young, it was my goal to enlist in the military early. I couldn't go (to the army) when I was 20 years old (by Korean age), but I think it's a good thing that I can at least go at age 21.

He ended the letter promising fans that he would return as a better person:

After I return, I will show you an even better side of myself as an adult, and as an actor. Unique members, please be careful of your health. I will return as a more mature person. Thank you.

Though the news shocked fans and netizens, many appreciated his candor and continued to show support for his decision.

Netizens react to Nam Da-reum's early military enlistment

News of actor Nam Da-reum's enlistment shook fans across the globe. They expressed their good wishes and wished for him to stay strong and healthy.

Many netizens and fans expressed that they support his decision to enlist early in the military. They believe that when he makes his comeback, he can better focus on building his career.

Netizens and fans wished him luck on this new journey, and hope to see him back in Korean cinema soon.

Edited by Danyal Arabi