Never Let Him Go: What to expect from the upcoming Hulu docu-series?

Never Let Him Go is ABC News Studios' enthralling four-part docu-series. It delves deep into a heart-rending true-crime story of a man trying to uncover the truth behind his brother's suspicious death. Weaved by the makers of critically acclaimed documentaries such as Lady Bird Diaries and Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, the mystifying four-part documentary is set to be a compelling treasure trove overflowing with groundbreaking discoveries unfolding in real-time.

The series aims to help viewers discover the struggle behind getting Scott Johnson justice after a tragic homicide conveniently ruled to be 'suicide' initially. The thrilling documentary covers how, despite the massive public outcry surrounding this case, it took three inquests, the late Senator Ted Kennedy to intervene diplomatically and, most of all, a brother's unwavering determination for the truth to prevail and justice to be served.

Never Let Him Go - A sneak peek into the plot

Having dropped its trailer on August 24, the true-crime documentary will shed more light on unseen evidence behind the curious demise of a 27-year-old American mathematician, Scott Russell Johnson. He was known for his brilliance and pleasant demeanor, but things changed drastically with his untimely death cloaked in controversy in 1988. Scott Johnson's naked body was discovered at the bottom of a two-hundred-foot cliff at Blue Fish Point at North Head in Sydney.

The Never Let Him Go docuseries will follow Steve Johnson, Scott's brother, as he charters on a nearly four-decade-long quest to disclose the harsh reality behind the unwarranted brutality directed towards his brother who was openly gay. Scott Johnson's family and close ones address their deepest fears by confessing how the acts of violence against gay men always left them worried about Scott's safety.

The family's skepticism, fuelled by the excruciating pain of his demise, jolted the Johnson family to fight against and hold the authorities accountable for neglect, for initially ruling Scott's evident murder as a suicide without any substantial evidence.

Sadly, despite a nearly four-decade-long battle with the system, the murderer, Scott Phillip White, was only sentenced to 12 years and seven months behind bars. What's worse? He will also be eligible for parole starting August 2030.

The only silver lining in this heartening story is the far-reaching ripples it caused. The slow but fruitful verdict practically coaxed the Australian authorities to undertake a multi-faceted investigation, as Scott's case brought a plethora of similar cases to light.

Never Let Him Go promises to unveil more than just the killer's confession or rare footage of Sydney in the 1980s

The series offers a detailed narrative that will help paint a picture of Scott's life—a man who found solace in music and literature amid a turbulent upbringing. Viewers can also expect never-before-seen breakthroughs, including a poignant interview with the murderer's wife, and details of the tragic phone call that changed the lives of the Johnson family forever. The real-life crime story explores the entrenched biases against the LGBTQ+ community within the law enforcement of the 1980s.

Where can you stream Never Let Him Go?

Viewers can get a closer look at this powerful journey for justice and the killer's horrifying confessions as a heartfelt tribute from a brother or another chilling exposé of a dark chapter in world history.

This traumatic tale transcends time to serve as a reminder that the relentless pursuit of justice is worth each ounce of effort! Watch Never Let Him Go on Hulu and Disney+ this Wednesday, September 6.