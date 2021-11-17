'New Amsterdam' Season 4 Episode 9: Emotionally dense episode with a shocking twist

New Amsterdam had one of the great episodes of the season with "In Strange Lands" with a heart-warming story of the immigrants in crisis and the great response of the medical team of New Amsterdam Public Hospital handling it.

When a church fire forces undocumented immigrants into the public hospital, Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) goes to considerable lengths to protect and provide them with medical care, so far as to even go against the law.

The crust of the earlier part of the episode was dealing with various sick or injured immigrants who were caught in the burning church where they sought refuge. Max and his team were quick on their toes to provide medical support to the patients. Their stories were emotionally rich, and the scenes were absolutely warm.

'New Amsterdam' hospital becomes a sanctuary for immigrants

One of the major crises of this episode is the struggle with undocumented immigrants. ICE was the first to respond and surround the hospital from the very start. Max tries to defend them and appeals to Veronica Fuentes' (Michelle Forbes) human side but to no avail.

ICE gets warrants later on, and the immigrants inevitably are to be taken into custody. As they enter the hospital, Max turns the hospital cafeteria into a church, making it a sanctuary for the immigrant patients of New Amsterdam. Veronica argues about it but walks away at Max's resistance.

Twist of fate in New Amsterdam Public Hospital

In the latter part of the episode, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) confers with Max that she plans to call a vote during their meeting that night and try to get rid of Veronica. Karen talks to Evan, who is crucial in voting and swaying the votes of others in favor of the decision to eliminate Veronica from the board. He agrees to side with Karen.

However, things take a bitter turn in the voting procedure as Evan betrays Karen to side with Veronica as she proposes to eliminate Karen instead. The defense rests, and Karen is eliminated from the board, as a whole new dimension pops up for the fans of New Amsterdam.

It is implied that this is the end of the road for Dr. Max Goodwin. The series seemed to be building up to this anyway; now it is confirmed. The promo shows the "last day" of Doctor Goodwin. There are high expectations from the next episode of New Amsterdam.

