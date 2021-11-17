New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9: Twitter explodes with emotional fans over episode 10 promo

New Amsterdam has just aired its 9th episode this season. Season 4 Episode 9 was a very happening one that dealt with many topics like immigration, undocumented refugees, treatment of trans-men in hospitals, and providing adequate medical services without discrimination of any kind.
Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) takes responsibility for treating undocumented immigrants who took refuge in a nearby church that caught fire. Max and his excellent team of medics try to provide exceptional healthcare, even going against the law by sheltering undocumented immigrants.
The emotional twist at the end
Though emotionally rich in content, it was the ending (and the promo at the end) that caught the audience's attention by storm. At the end of this episode of New Amsterdam, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) tries to hold a vote in favor of terminating the contract of current medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).
However, the vote takes a twist, as it is Karen who is voted out of the committee. This changes the dynamic to a great degree. At the episode's end, it is also implied that Max Goodwin's time in New Amsterdam Public hospital is over.
The promo shows Max saying it is his last day and Twitter cannot keep calm about that.
'New Amsterdam' fans react to Max leaving and Leyla's response
Apart from the promo, a scene of Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) near the end of the episode also caught the fans' eyes worldwide. Memes and Tweets about both these events have been constantly pouring in since the episode aired.
In this particular scene, it is announced to Leyla that she can be the "5th Resident". Initially ecstatic, the change in her expression speaks a lot as she does the calculations in her head.
The implication is that, in some ways, this is the end of the road. Fans have been very vocal about their response to this.
Most fans of New Amsterdam came up with humorous responses to an impressive episode. However, it got many fans emotional to see nurse Casey go.
The release of the next episode of New Amsterdam is eagerly awaited, and, as social media platforms suggest, fans can barely wait. This is building up to be a sensational finale.