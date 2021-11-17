New Amsterdam Season 4 Episode 9: Twitter explodes with emotional fans over episode 10 promo

New Amsterdam has just aired its 9th episode this season. Season 4 Episode 9 was a very happening one that dealt with many topics like immigration, undocumented refugees, treatment of trans-men in hospitals, and providing adequate medical services without discrimination of any kind.

Max Goodwin (played by Ryan Eggold) takes responsibility for treating undocumented immigrants who took refuge in a nearby church that caught fire. Max and his excellent team of medics try to provide exceptional healthcare, even going against the law by sheltering undocumented immigrants.

The emotional twist at the end

Though emotionally rich in content, it was the ending (and the promo at the end) that caught the audience's attention by storm. At the end of this episode of New Amsterdam, Karen Brantley (Debra Monk) tries to hold a vote in favor of terminating the contract of current medical director Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes).

However, the vote takes a twist, as it is Karen who is voted out of the committee. This changes the dynamic to a great degree. At the episode's end, it is also implied that Max Goodwin's time in New Amsterdam Public hospital is over.

The promo shows Max saying it is his last day and Twitter cannot keep calm about that.

'New Amsterdam' fans react to Max leaving and Leyla's response

Apart from the promo, a scene of Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) near the end of the episode also caught the fans' eyes worldwide. Memes and Tweets about both these events have been constantly pouring in since the episode aired.

In this particular scene, it is announced to Leyla that she can be the "5th Resident". Initially ecstatic, the change in her expression speaks a lot as she does the calculations in her head.

The implication is that, in some ways, this is the end of the road. Fans have been very vocal about their response to this.

Ana Andrea 🇦🇷 🌙 @andrea_anav #leyren her face knowing that she is the 5th resident, and from her expression she just realized that Lauren has something to do with her being the 5th place 🥺 #NewAmsterdam her face knowing that she is the 5th resident, and from her expression she just realized that Lauren has something to do with her being the 5th place 🥺 #NewAmsterdam #leyren https://t.co/MNIsdUP23d

petty lesbian 😌 @anacostias #newamsterdam finally getting more insight into leyla’s feelings and story while we’re all waiting for her happiness to get ripped from her feels so backhanded actually #leyren finally getting more insight into leyla’s feelings and story while we’re all waiting for her happiness to get ripped from her feels so backhanded actually #leyren #newamsterdam https://t.co/gJ3HWiU9yw

Eunice Mernice @sheneildis #NewAmsterdam

This will be me, next week signing out with NA before heading to London with M&H&L. Next week is our last day in that hot mess hospital headed by evil Veronica and Elvin but what is Bloom saying,,,No cold feet will be tolerated Max, London I see u #Sharpwin This will be me, next week signing out with NA before heading to London with M&H&L. Next week is our last day in that hot mess hospital headed by evil Veronica and Elvin but what is Bloom saying,,,No cold feet will be tolerated Max, London I see u #Sharpwin #NewAmsterdamThis will be me, next week signing out with NA before heading to London with M&H&L. https://t.co/Lhltgo9GjP

laurenxleyla @laurenxleyla What the fuck Veronica. Karen was Ousted?!?!!!!!!!!!! I hate this damn #NewAmsterdam What the fuck Veronica. Karen was Ousted?!?!!!!!!!!!! I hate this damn #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/o1AhIKMHzH

Most fans of New Amsterdam came up with humorous responses to an impressive episode. However, it got many fans emotional to see nurse Casey go.

Nikita @tvshipsetc NO NO NO NO NO NO NO!! WHERE IS AGNES GOING? WHERE IS CASEY GOING?! WHERE IS GLADYS GOING?! THIS HURTSSSSSSSSSS😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #NewAmsterdam NO NO NO NO NO NO NO!! WHERE IS AGNES GOING? WHERE IS CASEY GOING?! WHERE IS GLADYS GOING?! THIS HURTSSSSSSSSSS😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #NewAmsterdam https://t.co/tnFqD8E88K

The release of the next episode of New Amsterdam is eagerly awaited, and, as social media platforms suggest, fans can barely wait. This is building up to be a sensational finale.

