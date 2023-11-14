New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers: Where to get, price and more details explored

The New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers represent the latest innovation in footwear, continuing New Balance's tradition of excellence.

Following the launch of the “Black Magnet” colorway, these sneakers introduce a fresh and vibrant look. This model, designed with aesthetics and functionality in mind, stands out for its unique color scheme and advanced features.

New Balance has been at the forefront of creating stylish and durable footwear, and the “Kombu Green” variant is no exception. These sneakers' technology and design reflect the brand's commitment to quality.

Apart from being a trusted companion for style enthusiasts, they add comfort, stability and protection against the elements.

The New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” is scheduled for release by the end of the year, priced at $170. Sneaker enthusiasts can purchase these at select retailers and through New Balance's online store. This launch is highly anticipated, offering a unique addition to any sneaker collection.

New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers boast an array of features

Expand Tweet

The New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers boast an array of features that set them apart. They are built with a perfect proportion of suede and mesh, ensuring both durability and breathability.

This combination provides a comfortable fit, essential for everyday wear. The inclusion of waterproof GORE-TEX technology makes these sneakers ideal for tackling various weather conditions, especially during winter.

What distinguishes these sneakers is the Roll-Bar technology and ABZORB cushioning. This integration offers extra stability and comfort, making them suitable for casual and more active wear.

New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The “Kombu Green” colorway dominates the suede overlays and upper, giving the sneakers a distinct, army green hue. Complementing this are the midsole's grey highlights and the Vibram outsole's black accents, adding to the overall aesthetic appeal.

A Brief History of New Balance

New Balance, established in 1906, has a rich history of creating shoes that perfectly balance style and functionality.

The brand started with a focus on arch supports and later evolved into a global leader in athletic footwear. Their commitment to quality and innovation has been consistent throughout their journey.

New Balance has always prioritized the needs of athletes and casual wearers alike, leading to the creation of iconic shoe designs revered across the world.

The introduction of the New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” continues this legacy, bringing together decades of expertise and modern technology.

New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance 580 GORE-TEX “Kombu Green” Sneakers represent more than just a new product in the market; they are a symbol of New Balance's ongoing pursuit of excellence.

With their distinctive colorway, advanced features and an affordable price tag of $170, these sneakers offer a valuable investment.

For those in search of sneakers that offer robustness, comfort and a striking design, the “Kombu Green” model is an excellent choice.