New Balance Furon V7 + Football Boots: Where to get, price, and more details explored

New Balance, the Boston-based sneaker brand, unveiled a fresh drop from its soccer lineup, named Furon V7+. The shoe, which is clad in blue and exudes elegance, was released on January 9, 2024 .

To tout these New Balance shoes, the brand features young talents including Bukayo Saka, Endrick, and Raheem Sterling. Along with this soccer boot, the brand launched another iteration of the Tekela V4.

The Furon V7+, featured in a hypoknit upper, infuses several technical advancements, offering more agility for the player. Also, the lace-up design on the lateral side is the standout feature of the shoe, enticing football boot enthusiasts to buy it.

The boot has been live in the NB stores for $215 since January 9.

The New Balance Furon V7+ accentuates the striking sky blue and mango orange hues

New Balance released the soccer lineup to serve the feet of footballers. The Furon V7 model is one of the best NB soccer boots, worn by renowned footballers Bukayo Saka, Sadio Mane, Raheem Sterling, etc., vouching for the brand's quality.

For the new iteration, the brand says:

"The upgraded silhouettes are the latest innovative step from the brand in equipping the most exciting, young talent in football, and will be debuted on pitch by Bukayo Saka, Endrick and Raheem Sterling. Speed it up with the Furon v7+, which is built for accuracy and precision at a rapid pace."

"The Furon v7+ features a re-engineered Hypoknit upper, with mesh lining, that provides strategic areas of stretch and support and an off-set lacing system that creates a wider strike zone."

The brand further writes:

"Even the best chances can go by in seconds. That’s why when it comes to attacking, speed matters. The Furon 7+ Pro FG is built for accuracy and precision at rapid pace."

"A lightweight yet supportive Hypoknit with mesh lining upper construction is paired with off-set lacing, creating a wider zone for a truer strike of the ball. A nylon outsole with a V-shaped stud configuration is engineered specifically for use on firm ground."

The Furon 7+, upgraded with its structure and construction, meets the requirements of footballers for precision and agility. The mesh lining throughout the upper ensures flexibility.

The amalgamation of a sky blue accent with mango orange strikes a vibrant color scheme, exuding a faddish appeal. The spikes are constructed in a V shape on the nylon outsole to improve traction on hard surfaces.

This New Balance shoe has been crafted with an off-set lace design, enhancing the lockdown facility, while the 3D tongue adds more grip to the shoe. On the sleek silhouette, the N logo is printed on the lateral side in a black accent.

More details on New Balance Furon V7 Soccer boots

The New Balance Furon 7 lineup is one of the most desired soccer boots. The wearers favor the shoe due to its snuggish fit, which provides comfort for the feet during high-intensity movements. Apart from its comfortable features, its witty design enhances the strike. And all thanks to the lateral lace-up designs.

According to the online review website Four Four Two, the earlier edition was criticized for its long lace and wear-and-tear issues. However, the brand improved its general structure, elevating the pair to an advanced level.

The New Balance Furon V7+ hit the soccer footwear realm on January 9, and the brand has made it available for both UK and USA wearers, pricing at $ 215 and £220.