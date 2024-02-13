New Balance “Gamer Tag” Pack: Everything we know so far

The latest buzz in the sports and gaming world is the New Balance "Gamer Tag" Pack. This collection beautifully merges retro gaming and sports, taking inspiration from vintage gaming consoles and titles.

The pack is designed for both basketball enthusiasts and gamers alike and includes the TWO WXY v4, Hesi Low, and Fresh Foam BB v2 models. Each model features unique, gaming-inspired details to celebrate the upcoming 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

This lineup pays tribute to classic games and consoles. Every shoe boasts intricate, gaming-inspired touches. These designs are a nod to fans who love both basketball and video games. The details on each shoe make them stand out as collector's items.

The price tag for these sneakers has been set thoughtfully at $130. Sneakerheads can get these pairs from select retailers and on NewBalance.com.

The New Balance “Gamer Tag” pack includes three pairs of sneakers in different hues, including electric Indigo/Castlerock, Neo Flame/Team Red/Team Royal, and Kelly Green/Palm Leaf.

TWO WXY v4 “Neo Flame”

TWO WXY v4 : New Balance “Gamer Tag” (Image via YouTube/@ LeChon James 236)

The TWO WXY v4 features a vibrant “Neo Flame” colorway. It stands out with "press start" TPU buttons on its design. These details nod to the start of a gaming session. The shoe's color and texture pay homage to vintage gaming consoles.

Hesi Low “Kelly Green”

New Balance Hesi Low “Gamer Tag” (Image via YouTube/@ LeChon James 236)

The Hesi Low comes in a striking “Kelly Green.” It showcases 8-bit-inspired textures, adding a touch of retro charm. The shoe's design elements are reminiscent of classic video games.

Fresh Foam BB v2 “Electric Indigo”

New Balance Fresh Foam BB v2 “Gamer Tag” (Image via YouTube/@ LeChon James 236)

The Fresh Foam BB v2 dazzles in “Electric Indigo.” Its design includes gaming-inspired details. Multicolored outsoles feature shades common in gaming, like yellow, blue, and red. These elements celebrate the world of gaming.

New Balance’s gaming connection

Recently, New Balance teamed up with Rival. This collaboration aims to target younger sneakerheads. With NBA All-Star Weekend approaching, New Balance debuts the Gamer Tag Pack. This initiative extends its reach into the internet gaming community.

A Brief History of New Balance

New Balance was founded in 1906 as a small Boston-based company. They started producing arch supports in the beginning but over time, it developed into a multinational sports footwear and apparel brand.

New Balance footwear is renowned for its comfort, performance, and quality. It has consistently maintained a steadfast commitment to its origins, emphasizing both innovation and pleasing customers.

The New Balance “Gamer Tag” Pack unites gaming nostalgia with athletic apparel. It is the ideal combination of comfort, retro gaming aesthetics, and fashion. Every trainer in the assortment presents a distinct quality.

Tyrese Maxey's selection of footwear for this year's NBA All-Star game, in which he is the only New Balance athlete, will likely bring attention to this innovative collection. In addition to being footwear, this New Balance “Gamer Tag” pack is an homage to the cultures of basketball and gaming.

