New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers: Where to get, release date, and more details explored

The New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers are set to capture the hearts of sneaker enthusiasts. New Balance, renowned for its commitment to quality and style, is ushering in the December season with this exclusive Japan release. The M996 model has been a popular choice since its 1988 debut.

This Made in Japan version of the sneaker shows off New Balance's skill in making shoes. They've paid a lot of attention to every little detail and used high-quality material to make them.

The shoe's design sticks to shades of grey, which is a special color for New Balance. A lot of their famous shoes are grey, so this design is like saying 'hello' to those classic styles. It's a mix of old and new, showing respect for their past but also looking fresh and modern.

The release of the New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers is scheduled for December 1, 2023. Sneaker aficionados can find this exclusive release at select retailers in Japan and online at New Balance.

Priced with quality and exclusivity in mind, these sneakers represent a unique combination of heritage and modern craftsmanship.

New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance M996 Made in Japan "Grey" sneakers are a stunning display of quality and design. The upper is crafted from premium suede, providing both durability and a luxurious feel.

The attention to color is evident in the detailed greyscale palette, which extends from the upper to the mudguard, midfoot, and heel. This consistent color theme is complemented by dark grey mesh around the toe box and collar, adding a subtle contrast to the overall design.

As for the branding, there's a silver "N" logo on the side with a white outline. This matches well with the white leather inside and the white laces. The design feels balanced and pleasant to look at.

New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers (Image via New Balance)

Adding to the elegance, there's a shiny gold finish on the "996" label on the tongue. Next to it, the phrase "Made in Japan," adds a touch of class. There are also some exclusive colors and materials used in these sneakers.

Below the surface, the midsoles of the sneakers come in three colors - white, grey, and a black rubber base. These exclusive and trendy designs are sturdy and comfortable and stand out equally.

New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers (Image via New Balance)

The New Balance M996 Made in Japan “Grey” sneakers are a special kind of shoe. They celebrate New Balance's history and expertise in shoe-making. These unique sneakers will only be available in Japan starting December 1, 2023.

Fans are waiting with bated breath for them as they combine a classic style with high-quality materials and detailed workmanship.

The design also includes attractive grey shades and shiny gold highlights, showing New Balance's commitment to creating excellent shoes.