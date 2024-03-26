New HB3 bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis explored as children under 14 to be banned from social media without parental consent

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has taken the bold step to sign a bill that bans children under 14 years of age from having social media accounts. The bill was signed on Monday, March 25, 2024, and states that children would need their parents’ consent before they sign up on any social media platform.

The bill signed by Governor Ron DeSantis also directs social media companies to delete and ban accounts of existing users who are under 14 years of age. However, if social media companies fail to do so, they will be sued on the child’s behalf and can be penalized for $10,000 in damage. The bill further states:

“A social media platform shall prohibit a minor who is 14 or 15 years of age from entering into a contract with a social media platform to become an account holder unless the minor’s parent or guardian provides consent for the minor to become an account holder.”

The new bill, HB3, is slated to take effect from January 2025. The bill not only prohibits kids below the age of 14 from joining without the consent of their parents but also requires Florida residents to submit an ID or government document to prove that they are above the age limit to join any platform.

“We’re trying to help parents navigate this very difficult terrain”: Governor Ron DeSantis on the HB3 bill signed in Florida

While all social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram have an age limit of 13 years, only after meeting which kids can join social media, the new HB3 bill will now make it tougher for kids to join the platforms, especially if they do not have their parents' consent.

The governor of Florida, who signed the bill, spoke about the same, noting:

“Ultimately, we’re trying to help parents navigate this very difficult terrain that we have now with raising kids, and so I appreciate the work that’s been put in.”

DeSantis had earlier vetoed a more restrictive version of the bill, which proposed that kids under 16 would not be permitted to open their social media accounts, even with parental consent. However, many lawmakers and parents pressurised him to take this action for the safety of the kids.

The same was also advocated by Flordia House Speaker Paul Renner, who claimed that excessive use of social media can be harmful to kids’ mental health. He also mentioned how “sexual predators” can easily communicate with minors with the help of social media.

Similarly, other lawmakers also pressurised Ron DeSantis to take the step, considering other states like Ohio and Arkansas had already adopted similar bills.

While many on the internet are applauding Ron DeSantis’s decision, there are several people who are apprehensive about the new law, as they state how there can still be loopholes in the same. However, at the moment, Governor Ron DeSantis has not yet commented on the reactions of the masses.