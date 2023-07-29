New York Homicide on Oxygen: What happened to Nikki Silas and Brittany Rojas?

New York Homicide's new episode, titled Shattered Dreams, will revisit the gruesome murders of roommates and friends Nikki Silas and Brittany Rojas. The episode will premiere on July 29, 2023, at 10:00 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.

"Two young women come to New York with big city dreams, but a chance encounter triggers a sequence of events that shatters those dreams forever; detectives must piece together a series of puzzling clues to bring the killers to justice."

In December of 1992, Detective Daryl Hayes was dispatched to the scene of a suspected murder on W. 109th Street in Manhattan's Upper West Side at about 9 am. Nikki Silas and Brittany Rojas, the suspected victims, were living together in an apartment when the building's superintendent noticed water leaking from their home. However, since he was unable to enter the residence, he contacted the police.

According to the New York Daily News, Detective Hayes reportedly decided to go to the building's roof and climb down from the fire escape to peer into the room's window. It was then that he discovered the bodies of Silas and Rojas, who had been strangled. Since there were no broken windows or locks, the investigators concluded that Silas and Rojas knew their killers and had willingly let them into their apartment.

The investigation that followed this discovery led to some shocking details coming to light about the victims' personal lives and the disturbing events that led up to the night they were murdered. After a thorough investigation of the case by the police, it was revealed that the murder had been committed by Kevin Ladson and Antoine Atterbury.

Nikki Silas and Britanny Rojas were found strangled in their apartment

Brittany Rojas and Nikki Silas were dancers at the Show World Peep show. The friends were remembered by the community for dressing in designer clothes, including 'stunning' fur coats and gold jewelry. They had many acquaintances in the music industry and were frequently spotted with rappers who'd go out with them every night.

The pair, however, had dreams of being actresses one day and even appeared in Shabba Ranks and Johnny Gill's music video Slow and Sexy. Silas and Rojas decided to share an apartment shortly after their newfound success. However, it was just one month later that the police discovered their bodies.

As mentioned above, Detective Daryl Hayes discovered them strangled in their West Harlem apartment. The investigators discovered Brittany Rojas' half-nude body in a flooded bathroom with a chain around her neck. Nikki Silas' on the other hand was found lying face up with a duvet on top of her. According to an autopsy report, both women died from asphyxiation.

Given that various items were missing from the flat, it appeared that the murders were committed after a robbery. Detectives discovered that Rojas and Silas, who'd worked in the city's most notorious strip club, had a number of males who'd frequently visit their apartment. It was due to this that there were several suspects in the case. However, they all had air-tight alibis.

About two weeks after Nikki Silas and Brittany Rojas' deaths, records of the calls made and received from their apartment were finally revealed. According to the New York Daily News, the phone records in the case ultimately pointed to 24-year-old Kevin Ladson and 21-year-old Antoine Atterbury, who reportedly were on a double date with the women on the night of their death. The investigators' theory was confirmed after a witness reported spotting both men entering the flat.

Ladson and Atterbury were later detained and charged. The criminals also revealed that they killed Silas and Rojas after they rejected their s*xual advances. Kevin Ladson also admitted to the r*pe charges the police filed against him based on DNA evidence that had been found via Nikki Silas' postmortem report.

In the legal proceedings that followed the horrific case, Kevin Ladson was sentenced to 40 years in prison while Antoine Atterbury was sentenced to 21 years behind bars.

New York Homicide's upcoming episode Shattered Dreams premieres on July 29, 2023, at 10 pm ET, exclusively on Oxygen.