Newman's Own introduces 10 new seasonings: Flavors, availability, and more details explored

Newman's Own, a brand founded by actor and philanthropist Paul Newman, is known for high-quality, organic products and a dedication to giving back to the community.

Now, the brand is expanding its culinary offerings with the launch of 10 new seasonings. Whether an experienced cook or a beginner is looking to elevate their dishes, these new seasonings are expected to deliver an explosion of flavor.

Each seasoning offers a unique sense of taste and potential use for the consumers to empower their inner home chef and enhance their culinary experience with refined flavors.

A closer look at the Newman's Own organic seasonings

The new seasoning collection from Newman's Own is USDA organic and gluten-free, ensuring to align ultimate quality with health. In addition to the quality of the product, the new lineup includes:

Organic Adobo Seasoning: The organic Adobo seasoning is a combination of onion, garlic, black pepper, turmeric, and earthy spices. It can be used to marinate meats and seafood, as well as vegetables, to showcase the blend of Caribbean and Latin flavors. Organic Indian-Style Curry: A warm flavor profile with an aromatic mixture of cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili to add the curry flavor to any dish. Incorporate the spice blend into curries and stews for a bold kick. Organic Garlicky Citrus Herb: For individuals who appreciate tangy and fresh notes, a mix of garlic, lemon zest, and mixed herbs. Ideal for seasoning grilled meats and pasta dishes, as the citrus punch balances the savory garlic. Organic Herbes de Provence: A blend of Mediterranean flavors, featuring oregano, thyme, rosemary, and lavender. It is ideal for seasoning roasted vegetables and comforting sauces to bring the aroma of fresh herbs. Organic New Orleans-Style Cajun: The bold and spicy New Orleans Cajun mix will bring the Louisiana zing to any dish. The paprika, garlic powder, cayenne powder, and thyme create a heat-packed profile. Organic Paul’s Salt-Free Seasoning: For those looking to control their salt intake without giving up on the flavor. The salt-free seasoning with nine herbs including garlic, onion, and paprika. Organic Buon Gusto Italian: This seasoning brings Italy straight to your way. A classic blend of herbs like basil, oregano, rosemary, and garlic is a perfect seasoning for pizza, pasta, and salads. Organic Taco with Lime Seasoning: Inspired by Mexican cuisine, a mix of chili powder, and cumin along with a burst of zesty lime. Fitting for beef, chicken, and veggie tacos for a sharp finish. Organic Buffalo Wing Seasoning: A spicy buffalo flavor featuring cayenne pepper, garlic, and vinegar. It can work great for roasted veggies and barbeque. Organic Salt & Vinegar Seasoning: A tangy twist to any favorite snack assortment. Suitable for seasoning fries, roasted potatoes, and popcorn for a unique flavor profile.

Availability: Where Newman's seasonings can be found

The new line of organic seasonings can be easily accessed on online platforms like Amazon, Walmart, and Newman's Own's official website.

In addition to the online platforms, these seasonings are stocked in retail stores like Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart.

More about Newman's Own

Newman's Own is favored not only for creating quality products but also for its commitment to making a positive impact. The company has a long tradition of donating its profits to various charities and non-profit organizations.

Newman's Foundation primarily focuses on children's well-being, including funding programs for education, wellness, and access to nutrition. Over the years, the brand has donated over $600 million to make a significant impact on children worldwide.

Newman's Own's 10 new seasonings are now widely available for customers to spice up their meals while supporting a cause.

