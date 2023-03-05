10 hilarious fan reactions to Chris Rock's Will Smith Oscars slap joke in new live Netflix special

Chris Rock is once again trending on the internet as one of the most talked about personalities after the release of his Netflix special, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage. This time, however, it is much less about how good the comedy special was and more because of the subject matter. Yes, Chris Rock finally spoke about the infamous incident at the 2022 Oscars where Will Smith slapped the comedian for making a joke about his wife.

Although Will Smith later came forward to explain his position, this incident still became one of the most talked-about events in recent times. The Aladdin actor told Trevor Noah:

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine,...There's many nuances and complexities to it, but at the end of the day, I just — I lost it. I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through."

As it happens, Twitter has been one of the most interesting places since the release of Chris Rock's comedy special. With many fans taking sides and others cracking jokes about the entire ordeal, it has been quite entertaining throughout the past day.

Netizens share hilarious tweets that capture the essence of Chris Rock's latest release

The viral moment from the 2022 Oscars when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock (Image via Twitter/ @SharionSade)

It had been apparent that Chris Rock would go on to address the infamous incident from the 2022 Oscars at some point. While he was originally praised for his composure when the incident occurred, his dig at the incident has received more negative responses from viewers, especially after Will Smith clarified what was going through his mind that night.

Smith further told Trevor Noah:

"I was going through something that night. And not that that justifies my behavior at all. You're asking what did I learn and it's that we just got to be nice to each other, man. It's hard. And I guess the thing that was most painful for me is that I took my hard and made it hard for other people."

However, while internet users remained divided in their opinions on Rock's dig at Will Smith, Twitter has become a funny place with multiple viewers weighing in their opinions in the form of memes. While some jokes celebrated Rock's humor, others criticized it with a sharp stab. This was mainly because many viewers thought the special was weak in all other aspects apart from Rock's mention of Will Smith and the infamous incident.

With the Oscars just around the corner, many would be reminiscing about this infamous incident. Hopefully, this year's Oscars will not be filled with any such controversy.

