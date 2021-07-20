100 Thieves x Gucci backpack: Where to buy, release date, cost, and all you need to know

Gaming apparel brand 100 Thieves recently announced their collaboration with Gucci. The partnership released their exclusive ruby red three-pocket backpack, and this is where fans can get it.

100 Thieves was created by Matthew "NadeShot" Haag, along with co-creators Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop. The company was formed in Los Angeles, California, consisting of teams playing various video games in 2017.

100T shared a recent post to Twitter, stating that the limited edition collaboration merchandise would be available at the Gucci Beverly Hills Flagship store in Los Angeles, California.

The organization also shared the extended trailer of its original announcement on July 19th, showcasing prominent members such as Valkyrae and BrookeAB carrying the staple bag.

Where to buy 100 Thieves x Gucci merchandise

The collaboration merchandise is available on Gucci's website. However, fans will need a MY GUCCI account to access the exclusive limited-edition items.

Once fans get on the exclusive page, they will see the 100 Thieves content creators model various Gucci clothes and existing items from the brand. The concept of the page is to showcase different "looks," where fans can shop specific articles of clothing from a single content creator.

The ruby-red backpack retails for $2,400 with the leather circular logo of 100 Thieves and the signature cross-pattern of the luxury fashion brand itself. The bag is a part of Gucci's eco-conscious Off The Grid program, which uses regenerated and upcycled nylon to reduce its carbon footprint.

The backpack has three pockets on the front, under the 100 Thieves logo, with black fashion straps.

A few of the 200 limited edition 100 Thieves X Gucci Off The Grid backpacks will be available in store today, exclusively at the Gucci Beverly Hills Flagship on Rodeo Drive. #100ThievesxGucci pic.twitter.com/OfzwhDM2s5 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) July 19, 2021

Creators Valkyrae, CouRageJD, and Nadeshot's exclusive "looks" are relatively expensive, ranging upward of seven thousand dollars. Currently, there are no further announcements of future drops from the collaboration.

Neither 100 Thieves nor Gucci has commented on whether there will be a second run of backpacks.

Edited by Ravi Iyer