100 Thieves x Gucci collab: Release date, where to buy, and all you need to know

Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, founder and co-owner of the esports team 100 Thieves, teamed up with the famous luxury fashion brand Gucci on July 12th.

Nadeshot, best stylized as NaDeSHoT, is best known for his professional gameplay of the first-person shooter game, Call of Duty. The 28-year-old founded 100 Thieves as a lifestyle brand and gaming organization in 2015.

100T has come a long way since, and this association with Gucci is another feather in its cap.

Also read: Kanye West YEEZY x Gap Jacket: Where to buy, pre-order details, release date, cost, and all you need to know

100 Thieves, Nadeshot, and Gucci collaboration

Nadeshot shared the collaboration on his Instagram page in the form of a trailer. In the clip, co-owners Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter and Jack "CouRageJD" Dunlop are also spotted. It was also shared on 100 Thieves' Twitter page before being retweeted by Nadeshot.

Gucci shared the trailer to their own Twitter page as well with the hashtag "#100ThievesxGucci."

Also read: Stagecoach 2022: Lineup, tickets, how to buy, and everything about the country music festival

Our first official collaboration.



100 Thieves x Gucci



Coming soon. https://t.co/D4mHZ661qp — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) July 12, 2021

Coming soon: #100ThievesxGucci. Drawing on the shared values of freedom and self-expression, the House unveils its latest foray into the world of esports through a collaboration with apparel, lifestyle and gaming brand @100Thieves. https://t.co/jASRIr9iEc pic.twitter.com/wDQoo1vmxO — gucci (@gucci) July 12, 2021

At this time, the exclusive apparel collaboration is set to be released on July 19th. Gucci's website will prompt users to sign up for more information. Under the "What's New" tab on their official website, there is a link to the "My Gucci Exclusive: 100 Thieves X Gucci."

It says:

"Drawing on the shared values of freedom and self-expression, the House unveils its latest foray into the world of esports through a collaboration with 100 Thieves — a Los Angeles-based brand of apparel, lifestyle, and gaming. Register now to access the 100 Thieves x Gucci item, dropping exclusively for those with a MY GUCCI account on July 19th."

A MY GUCCI account will allow fans early access to the curated collection and enable them to create a wishlist. Many fans of the esports team congratulated their recent success under the above hashtag.

100T’s 1st Collab being Gucci is unreal…. They do be doing the damn thing🙌🏽 — 🇵🇭Kylo Ken (@Kuavo) July 12, 2021

@100Thieves deserves all the success they have received and more they are such a supportive org and never fail to amaze me with how supportive and how caring they are towards their creators 🤍😭✨#100ThievesxGucci — 🌷Sairi🌷Raetwts Doormat (@GirlConfuzzled) July 12, 2021

Yo @Nadeshot is the reason I got into gaming years ago



Starts his own company called @100Thieves and for their first collab have gone with @gucci



Deserves all the success in the world! Mumsie would be proud big lad❤️

Firm handshakes🤝#100ThievesxGucci #100thieves https://t.co/sIV2Vbu4M2 — Toast (@toasttothej) July 12, 2021

At the time of writing, the hashtag had accumulated over a hundred total tweets on the subject. The trailer on Instagram had got over 172K views and 45K likes.

Co-owner CouRageJD shared the trailer to his Twitter page, with the below comment, apart from another tweet hyping the partnership:

"My fat a-- is about to be a model."

.@100Thieves x @gucci



Can’t wait for everyone to see what’s coming on July 19th! 👀 pic.twitter.com/WV8F6Hjl22 — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) July 12, 2021

Valkyrae also shared news of the collaboration on Twitter.

Also read: Sonic Shark Week slush: Where to buy, price, availability, and all you need to know

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer