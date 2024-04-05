2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR 'RIIZING DAY': Dates, venues, & all you need to know about the rookie K-pop boy group's first concert

On Friday, April 5, SM Entertainment announced that their rookie K-pop boy group, RIIZE, will be rolling out their first-ever concert series, RIIZING DAY. The currently six-member boy group will be kickstarting their tour from Seoul, South Korea, on May, 2024. They will then continue to make several stops across the world, including Singapore, Tokyo, Jakarta, and Hong Kong.

The tour will most likely roll out following the release of the rookie K-pop boy group's first mini-album release, RIIZING, which is scheduled for April 29. As pre-promotions for the same, SM Entertainment has rolled out the group's much-awaited track, the pre-debut song, Siren. However, another pre-release track is expected to land on the internet.

Expand Tweet

On April 18, RIIZE is expected to release the prologue single of the upcoming album, Impossible, and fans have eagerly been looking forward to the same. With the group finally rolling out its fan-con tour, which lets fans from several parts of the interact with the members, people have been over the moon.

2024 RIIZE FAN-CON TOUR RIIZING DAY: Dates, venues and more

RIIZE is a seven-member K-pop group that debuted under SM Entertainment in September 2023. Right from their pre-debut promotions, the group garnered a lot of attention from netizens for their energetic performances and catchy tracks.

The group initially had several NCTzens intrigued by the debut due to the re-entry of NCT's Seunghan and Shotaro into the industry. However, the entire group's qualities showcased through their promotional content have netizens, in general, hooked.

What also had several netizens impressed and obsessed with the group was their pre-debut track, Siren, where the members executed a commendable level of performance skills.

Their promising qualities only continued to grow after their debut, where almost all of their release such as Get A Guitar, Talk Saxy, etc., have gone viral on the internet. However, approximately in November 2023, the member Seunghan entered an indefinite hiatus following the break-out of a few controversies. Therefore, from November 2023, RIIZE has been functioning as a six-piece group, until the return of Seunghan.

While the K-pop boy group have thus far rolled out one single without Seunghan's presence, Love 119, their upcoming first mini-album RIIZING will also be a six-member release. Therefore, the following fan-con tour will only have the six members, Anton, Sohee, Eunseok, Wonbin, Sungchan, and Shotaro, participating.

Here are the dates for their upcoming fan-con tour:

May 4 (Saturday) - Seoul, South Korea

May 5 (Sunday) - Seoul, South Korea

May 11 (Saturday) - Tokyo, Japan

May 12 (Sunday) - Tokyo, Japan

May 15 (Wednesday) -Mexico City, Mexico

May 20 (Monday) - Los Angeles, United States

June 1 (Saturday) - Hong Kong, China

June 15 (Saturday) - Taipei, Taiwan

July 14 (Sunday) - Manila, Philippines

July 20 (Saturday) - Singapore, Singapore

July 27 (Saturday) - Bangkok, Thailand

July 28 (Sunday) - Bangkok, Thailand

August 31 (Saturday) - Jakarta, Indonesia

SM Entertainment added in their announcement post that more dates for the fan-con tour can be expected. However, other information regarding ticket sale dates, price range and purchasing platforms is yet to be revealed.

Given that the upcoming tour stands as the first big-scale project of RIIZE, fans are excited to see what the rookie K-pop group has in store for them. On the other hand, fans have also been expressing mixed feelings regarding the news due to the absence of the member Seunghan.