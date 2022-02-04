5 best dialogues from Friends that are wildly popular even today

Friends has created an empire of its own in terms of fandom. It's not rare for you to hear a Friends dialog thrown across from time to time. This is largely due to the witty scriptwriting and the use it had in the series. Some of these dialogs and phrases have become immortal.

Looking at the pop-culture impact this show has had, you may find these dialogs making their way into posters and merchandise all across the world. While you get asked, "How you doin?" for the umpteenth time, here is a compilation of five dialogs that have become household phrases around the world.

Top 5 dialogues from Friends that everyone must have heard at least once

5. "Welcome to the real world. It sucks. You're gonna love it." - Monica Geller

Monica said the famous line addressing Rachel, who had no prior experience of living alone. Not only is this quote hilarious, but it is a life lesson in itself. The quote makes perfect sense in the real world, and probably due to its relevance, it has stayed on with the viewers.

4. "Come on, Ross, you’re a paleontologist. Dig a little deeper." - Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe has been an absolute fan-favorite character, and a lot of it is due to the dialogs she had throughout the ten seasons. This is one of the most memorable ones, where she took a 'dig' at Ross who would never shut up about paleontology and dinosaurs.

3. "Hi, I’m Chandler, and I make jokes when I’m uncomfortable" - Chandler Bing

Chandler's sarcastic and self-deprecating humor was the backbone of most episodes of Friends. The hilarious actor, who also wrote his own lines, came up with one masterpiece that has become a pop-culture reference for generations. It is not hard for you to come across a poster or a painting with this dialog.

2. "We were on a break." - Ross Geller

Perhaps one of the most recognizable lines from any TV show of any time, Ross Geller's awkward speech and the overall context of the dialog made it wildly popular. The dialog has been repeated time and again in the show. This is something the cast members still joke about.

1. "How you doin?" - Joey Tribbiani

You probably saw this coming. The most famous one-liner from the show is Joey Tribbiani's infamous pick-up line that apparently made him irresistible to women. One of the most popular lines of network television, this dialog earns its rightful spot at the top of the cliff. It is also the subject of numerous posters, t-shirts, merchandise, and fan art.

Which is your favorite dialog from Friends? Let us know in the comments.

