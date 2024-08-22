 "50 is too old to be subbing on Instagram" — Internet reacts to Alex Rodriguez posting a cryptic message after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story on Monday (August 19) after his ex-fiance, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on the same day.

Taking to his stories, Rodriguez shared an image featuring one of his quotes, that said,

"You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction."

Alex Rodriguez's Instagram Story (Image via Instagram/@arod)

Following his post, netizens alleged that Rodriguez's post could have something to do with Lopez divorcing Ben Affleck for the second time. Many fans considered it a shade on Lopez, while others believed it had nothing to do with her. One user said,

"There’s no way. 50 is too old to be subbing on Instagram."

"Whatever we want arod [Rodriguez] with Mariah anyway lol," a fan said.

"Who runs his PR?" another person questioned.

"Not the one direction shade 😭😭 drag ha sis," another netizen added.

"Arod was NOT the problem," a fan wrote.

"He shared his own quote that’s gold," another user joked.

Meanwhile, some fans thought the quote had nothing to do with Jennifer Lopez, and others continued to laugh about the alleged drag.

"This don’t have a thing to do with her," a user alleged.

"Jlo might have won the battle, but Arod won the war and is happily in a relationship!!!" a fan claimed.

"i never knew he was that kind of ig girlie," a netizen quipped.

"What he being shady and nosey for," an X user wondered.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez reportedly dated between 2017 and 2021 per PEOPLE. After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in 2019 but broke it off two years later. In 2022, Lopez rekindled her relationship with Ben Affleck and announced their second engagement in April 2022.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's relationship timeline explained

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly first met in 2005 during a New York Yankees baseball game, much before they began dating. Lopez was married to former husband Marc Anthony. Lopez later recalled their first meet and told Sports Illustrated in 2019,

"We shook hands, and it was this weird electricity for, like, three seconds... Three to five seconds of looking at somebody right in their eyes, and getting stuck."

Alex Rodriguez also previously revealed that he had a signed photo of Jennifer Lopez from the '90s and had kept it with him ever since, per Harpers Bazaar.

Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship first became official when a source confirmed their relationship to PEOPLE in March 2017. The source reportedly told PEOPLE that the MLB star and Lopez have been "dating for a few weeks." The source said,

"He has been around her family, and she really likes that he is a dad."

The rumored couple began appearing on each other's Instagram feeds, as Lopez shared images with Alex Rodriguez's children in Miami and Los Angeles.

In March 2019, Alex Rodriguez proposed to Lopez in the Bahamas with a 16-carat diamond ring and she accepted. The couple were reportedly planning their wedding but their plans were derailed because of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Speaking to PEOPLE after making their engagement official, Lopez said she was “really happy." Alex Rodriguez shared his thoughts and told the magazine,

“We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that’s what we’re enjoying the most."

In 2019, Jennifer Lopez also announced their first fashion collaboration as a couple after they signed as the new brand ambassadors for the eyewear brand, Quay Australia. The brand released two new collections in collaboration with Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, called Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod, respectively.

“Everything that we do, we do together. He knows my dreams and I know his dreams, and together we feel like we’re stronger. We’re constantly supporting each other in our individual endeavors and thinking about all the things that we can build together," JLo told PEOPLE at that time.

In March 2021, Page Six reported that Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez had called off their engagement. In April 2021, Rodriguez and Lopez released a joint statement about their breakup and said,

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and each other’s children.”

Since their split, Alex Rodriguez has maintained his silence about the reasons behind their breakup. In August 2021, the former New York Yankees star told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship was "incredible."

“I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters.”

Following the breakup, Lopez reunited with her former boyfriend Ben Affleck in 2022. The couple were previously together between 2002 to 2004. The new couple announced their second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot at Affleck's home in Georgia in August 2022.

