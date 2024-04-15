"75 is a lot of pressure": Vera Wang opens up about upcoming birthday and doing her "best work"

In an interview with People magazine published on April 14, 2024, iconic bridal designer Vera Wang shared her feelings about her upcoming 75th birthday. Set to celebrate this milestone on June 27, she expressed the excitement and the pressures that come with it as she said:

"Birthday plans are up in the air. I mean, 75 is a lot of pressure."

During a discussion with BBC 100 Women in 2022, Wang mentioned that she had never thought about going too far out of her way to "preserve youth in a fanatical, obsessive" manner. She then shed light on ageism and mentioned that she thought it was "old-fashioned."

She shared her approach to handling professional challenges and staying resilient in the competitive fashion industry, highlighting the importance of embracing a wide array of experiences, including failures, as part of growth.

Vera Wang reflects on career ahead of her 75th birthday and doing her "best work"

While discussing turning a year older, the 74-year-old also shed light on her perspective on continuing to work in the fashion industry. Speaking to People, she drew parallels with Warren Buffett and Queen Elizabeth II as she spoke about doing her "best work" and mentioned:

"I'm just going to keep prodding on because I feel as though I'm able to do my best work more and more. I'm really trying to respect that in me, that voice in me, that I feel very happy to be creating. That's what it's all about, really."

Professionally, Wang's journey began long before she became a bridal couture icon. After being an editor at US Vogue and an accessories designer at Ralph Lauren, she launched her bridal boutique in 1990 at the Carlyle Hotel in New York City. Her brand has since expanded beyond bridal gowns to include fragrances, jewelry, and homeware, marking significant growth over the past 34 years.

Showcasing her Spring Summer 2024 collection, Vera Wang provided insights into the creative direction and evolution of her designs. As per Vogue, she described the essence of the new collection and stated that she wanted to "bring a bit of attitude, modernity, a bit of evolution to evening dressing."

Vera Wang's past birthday celebrations

For Vera Wang's 73rd birthday, she celebrated with a vibrant pink-themed party, which included cakes, karaoke, and her own rosé prosecco. She shared images of the celebration on Instagram and was seen in a pink gown and tiara, complementing the overall theme of her party with pink-tinted hair.

"Celebrating my Bday with CAKES and KARAOKE...... and my new ROSÉ PROSECCO!!!!!! #VeraWangParty," she captioned her post.

To celebrate her 74th birthday, Vera Wang opted for an all-black ensemble, including thigh-high stockings, a mini skirt, and a matching shimmering top. She accessorized her outfit with a handkerchief scarf around her neck and a hat.

The designer has often been hailed for her youthful appearance and addressed the same while speaking to BBC 100 Women. She mentioned that she was grateful for the comments and stated that she is often asked what her beauty "secrets" are and said:

"I've got to be really honest, one of them is sleep."

She also spoke about the importance of enjoying time to herself after a busy day, stating that she has a vodka cocktail as it helps her transition from a "very intense work schedule to a bit of a private life."

Wang will soon celebrate her milestone birthday on June 27, 2024.

