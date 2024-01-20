“A hero who should be celebrated”: Oregon teen Majiah Washington praised online after rescuing a baby from collapsed power line that killed 3

Majiah Washington described how, on Thursday, January 18, 2024, she saved a 9-month-old child from what appeared to be an electrocution. The electrocution seemed to have been caused by a downed power line in Portland on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. At a press conference held at Portland Fire & Rescue Headquarters in the city's downtown, Washington opened up about the incident.

The 18-year-old Majiah Washington was talking to a dispatcher when she spotted the 9-month-old infant lifting his head while laying on his father. She decided to attempt to save the boy after witnessing three individuals get shocked to death.

The post that garnered netizens' reaction (Image via X / @NBCNews)

KOIN reported that, describing the scene, she stated on Thursday during the press conference,

“The baby moved his head ... and that’s how I knew he was still here.”

She further said,

“The only thing I could think about was he was still here. I wasn’t thinking ‘Oh, I can be electrocuted.’ I was thinking, ‘I need to grab this baby."

Once the news of Majiah Washington’s heroic action was made public on X (formerly known as Twitter) by NBC News, netizens took to the post's comment section to praise Washington for her brave action.

Netizens praise Majiah Washington as she saves a 9-month-old baby from dying (Image via X / @TheDJAlexander)

Internet users applauded Majiah Washington as she saved a 9-month-old baby from being electrocuted

Majiah Washington, a brave 18-year-old from Oregon, saved an infant from death. The infant miraculously survived after a tripped power line electrocuted his parents and uncle by squatting down to pick the child up from his critically injured father's chest.

Washington claimed that as she dialed 911, she saw a teenager get closer to the SUV: Ta'Ron Briggs, a student at Milwaukie High School.

On Wednesday morning, Majiah Washington noticed a flash from her window in Northeast Portland. When she raised the blinds, she saw a tree branch on the ground and a fallen power line on top of a neighbor's car. A tiny fire had already spread beneath the vehicle.

When the mother cried out to her boyfriend to get the baby to safety, he grabbed the kid and started to crawl up the driveway on extremely slippery pavement. Washington reported seeing "a little fire, then smoke" as he slid backward and hit the live wire before he could go halfway.

When the six-month pregnant mother attempted to reach the child, she slipped as well and got electrocuted. When her 15-year-old brother came out to assist, he also met the same fate.

A day after the incident, on Thursday, she revealed at a news conference that she had maintained a low stoop to prevent slipping under the wire as she approached. She also claimed she wasn't horrified when she took the child from the father’s arms. She went on to say,

“I was concerned about the baby. Nobody was with the baby."

She added, at a news conference on Thursday,

“It was all happening so fast."

As soon as the news of Washington’s brave action was made viral by NBC News, netizens flooded the comment section of the X post to applaud Majiah Washington.

As per Fox40, spokesman for Portland Fire and Rescue Rick Graves praised the teenager's bravery. However, he said that he didn't understand how she and the child avoided electrocution.

He stated that the baby survived because of Majiah Washington's extraordinary actions. He further noted that the baby is healthy.