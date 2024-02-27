"A mother-daughter movie is needed": Fans react as Halle Berry posts a photo with Halle Bailey on Instagram

Catwoman star, 57-year-old, Halle Berry and The Little Mermaid, actor, Halle Bailey, aged 23 took to Instagram on February 26, to post a series of pictures they captured at a recent LA Galaxy vs Inter Miami soccer game. Both Bailey and Berry attended the match with their partners, DDG and Van Hunt.

Berry captioned the post with,

"When the two Halles link up. Truly adore you @hallebailey"

The two actors can be seen smiling alongside in the first photo, while the second image showcases them hugging, with a third being a selfie of the duo. The Little Mermaid star commented on the post with crying and heart emojis saying,

"I was living for this moment!! Thank you for being so kind to me you've made my life."

Expand Tweet

Halle Bailey also posted photos of the two on X, with a caption,

"my night was made tonight 🥹i was so nervous 😭💘with the icon @halleberry" ✨

While reacting to the meetup, X users took to comment on Halle Bailey's post to share their excitement.

Expand Tweet

"Halle Squared" says fans about Halle Bailey and Halle Berry's iconic meetup

While reacting to the pictures, fans even requested the two stars to do a movie together. Users were happy to see the two Halles together and expressed that the crossover was long overdue.

Some also pointed out to Halle Bailey that she met the woman who's the inspiration behind her name, Halle Berry.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Given the similarity in their names, fans and media have often accidentally mixed up the two stars. Therefore, when news broke out that Halle Bailey would be playing the role of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, the internet in 2019 was confused and thought that Berry would be playing the role.

The 53-year-old Oscar Winner took to congratulate Bailey for her upcoming movie saying,

"In case you needed a reminder... Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can't wait to see what y ou do!"

Expand Tweet

During a May 2023 show of Live with Kelly and Mark, Bailey shared her parents were originally about to name her Hailey but decided on Halle since they "always loved" the Catwoman actress,

"She was so kind to me, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I love you so much, Catwoman."

She also shared there's no one else she would rather have a similar name to because Halle Berry is "so cool."