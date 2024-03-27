"A witch hunt based on meritless accusations": Diddy's lawyer slams authorities over how the raid was conducted 

The Department of Homeland Security raided two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ properties in Miami and Los Angeles on Monday, March 25, 2024. Following the raid, the music mogul’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, has hit back, labeling the searches conducted by the federal employees as a “witch hunt.”

“This unprecedented ambush – paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence – leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits,” Dyer said in a public statement.

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Investigations told the press that the raid was part of an “ongoing investigation.”

Diddy’s lawyer claimed that his client was “innocent” and would “fight” to clear his name

On Tuesday, March 26, 2024, the day after the Department of Homeland Security raided two of Diddy’s properties, his lawyer Aaron Dyer issued a statement on his behalf, slamming the move.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Aaron Dyer stated.

He further continued by saying:

“Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way… There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations.”

Diddy’s lawyer characterized the raids as an “unprecedented ambush” and “witch hunt based on meritless accusations,” and claimed that they were fuelled by an “advanced, coordinated media presence.”

Aaron Dyer alleged that the move was a “premature rush to judgment” of Diddy, who was “innocent” and would “continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”

On the day of the raid, Homeland Security Investigation confirmed their search and seizure operations on the Bad Boy label producer’s Miami and Los Angeles homes via a statement.

“Homeland Security Investigations (HIS) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HIS Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” the agency mentioned.

The rapper, producer, and entrepreneur is currently facing multiple civil lawsuits based on assault and trafficking accusations. Homeland Security’s Monday raid is believed to be linked to the trafficking allegations.

According to agency reports, at both locations, heavily armed teams with tactical support, including armored vehicles and mobile command posts outside the perimeters, conducted the raid, as federal authorities believed that all of Diddy’s properties were guarded by armed private security.

So far, it remains undisclosed what the teams searched for and seized as part of the dual raids. Notably, Brendan Paul, a 25-year-old associate of Sean Combs, was taken into custody on the day of the raid on charges of drug possession from a Miami airport, as per an arrest affidavit. He is one of the co-defendants in Diddy’s lawsuits.