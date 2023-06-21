Abbie Cornish on returning for Jack Ryan Season 4, Betty Gabriel on Jack's unconventional methods (Exclusive)

Jack Ryan Season 4 is the epic conclusion to Amazon Prime Video's critically acclaimed series. What makes it even more special is that Abbie Cornish, who portrayed Jack's romantic interest Cathy Mueller is back for the highly-anticipated swansong.

As always, strife rages on multiple fronts. But what makes Jack Ryan Season 4 deadlier than usual is that there's an internal threat as well. In the eye of the storm is Elizabeth Wright, CIA Acting Director, portrayed by Betty Gabriel.

SK POP interacted with both actors in an exclusive interview. Here is your ultimate preview for the final season.

Abbie Cornish was thrilled to return for Jack Ryan Season 4 and reprise the role of Cathy Mueller

Even though Jack Ryan (John Krasinski) had a brief dalliance with Harry Baumann (Noomi Rapace) in season 2, fans longed to see him reunited with his season 1 love interest Cathy Mueller.

Actor Abbie Cornish elaborated on getting a call from Krasinski:

"Yeah, so I heard that there was talk of bringing her back and John asked me if he could give me a buzz. Of course, I said yes and he downloaded over the phone call his idea for Season 4 and how Cathy would be integrated into the story a little more instead of just being the girlfriend."

Returning for Jack Ryan Season 4 was a very exciting prospect for the Australian actress:

"And I was just really excited by that. He pitched it really, really well. And asked me to come back. Of course, my answer was yes. Just excited really. 2017 we shot Season 1. So, to go back and shoot another Season in 2022 was just super cool."

Jack Ryan is known for his offbeat methods that do not fly well within the CIA system. At the same time, Elizabeth Wright is someone who understands what needs to be done in trying circumstances. Actor Betty Gabriel elaborated:

"Well, in this Season, she's come to really understand how he operates. And finds that it's still a bit (laughs) sketchy. But it's something she's learned to fully embrace. Because he's so good at what he does. And unfortunately, that's not true of everyone else."

The actor went on to talk about her character's political maneuvering in Jack Ryan Season 4:

"And as we see her having to win over the Senate, she's being thrusted into the political limelight, she has to watch her Ps and Qs. In a way that Jack doesn't have to. So yeah, that's going to be a really interesting dynamic that plays out throughout the series."

While every season thus far has had a threat of global proportions, Gabriel elaborated upon how this season was even deadlier than usual:

"It's pretty big this season. It's the biggest possible threat that can happen to this country. Without giving anything away, it's big and it's really great to be able to take that on."

Jack Ryan Season 4 returns on Friday, June 30. Stay tuned to SK POP for more coverage of the series with exclusive interviews, previews, and more!

