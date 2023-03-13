“Absolutely crushed and completely butchered” - Jordin Sparks National Anthem performance leaves internet divided

Jordin Sparks, the 33-year-old American Idol winner, took center court at the Big 12 Conference Championship on Saturday. Sparks sang her version of the National Anthem in front of an audience ahead of the men's championship game.

The song started off as expected by the influencer with 1.9 million followers. She ran through the words and melodies as done by many before her. The real debate started when Jordin Sparks attempted a high note.

Social media users believe the performance went sour as soon as the singer attempted the said note. Many have now taken to Twitter to slam Jordin Sparks' singing.

kristy @kristysf In case you're wondering why Jordin Sparks is trending it's because Twitter is certain that she absolutely crushed and completely butchered the National Anthem. In case you're wondering why Jordin Sparks is trending it's because Twitter is certain that she absolutely crushed and completely butchered the National Anthem.

Jordin Sparks' rendition of the National Anthem left the internet taking sides

Sparks' rendition of the national anthem led to quite a debate revolving around whether she was truly 'crazy' or if the 'mic kept chopping up'.

The internet, especially Twitter, is divided in its opinions on the American Idol winner's performance. Netizens claimed that at the Big 12 Conference Championship, she seemed to have forgotten some words and went off-key.

Jamal Cristopher @JamCristopher Jordin sparks sung the national anthem at the big 12 title game today and forgot the words. Was sounding crazy lol Jordin sparks sung the national anthem at the big 12 title game today and forgot the words. Was sounding crazy lol

Q @Quadre Jordin Sparks on that national anthem Jordin Sparks on that national anthem https://t.co/K8OX0smeyM

Some compared her 'horrible' performance to that of Fergie in the Championship. She also allegedly sang off-key in her rendition of the National Anthem.

Mr.Cuse @Mrcuse1 Jordin Sparks with the worst national anthem since Fergie. Outside of remembering the words that almost seemed like she was joking. Jordin Sparks with the worst national anthem since Fergie. Outside of remembering the words that almost seemed like she was joking.

Tex @40ozTex Jordin Sparks with a horrible national anthem Jordin Sparks with a horrible national anthem 😂😂

Slice of life @resting_nice I don’t get the uproar about Jordin Sparks’ rendition of the US national anthem? Like sure she missed a couple of notes, but not enough to constitute backlash 🙄 if anything I’d critique it on the basis that it was a boring and forgettable performance I don’t get the uproar about Jordin Sparks’ rendition of the US national anthem? Like sure she missed a couple of notes, but not enough to constitute backlash 🙄 if anything I’d critique it on the basis that it was a boring and forgettable performance

Other users chimed in with support for the artist. They blamed the microphone for 'chopping up' during the performance and said that one bad performance doesn't erase the good ones.

Missy @NitwitMisfit @HaroldRKuntz3 I thought it was great..the mic kept chopping up so it's not her...girl can sing! @HaroldRKuntz3 I thought it was great..the mic kept chopping up so it's not her...girl can sing!

Brian Polian @BrianPolian Jordin Sparks crushing the national anthem at the Big XII tournament. Awesome Jordin Sparks crushing the national anthem at the Big XII tournament. Awesome

vondiesel 🧜🏾‍♂️✨ @theskinnylgd As for Jordin Sparks performance of the national anthem goes .. how many of y’all can do better? How many of y’all were asked to perform? I’ll wait As for Jordin Sparks performance of the national anthem goes .. how many of y’all can do better? How many of y’all were asked to perform? I’ll wait 👀😴

Jordin Sparks won American Idol season 6

Sparks is an American singer and actress who rose to fame when she won the show American Idol in 2007. She began singing as a toddler and participated in several reality shows throughout her childhood.

Sparks went on to attend the auditions for American Idol and failed to make it through to the competition on her first attempt. She tried again and got selected on her second try, after which she gained a massive fan following.

Sparks went on to win the show on May 23, 2007 and has never looked back.

Harold R. Kuntz @HaroldRKuntz3 Jordin Sparks sings the National Anthem and it’s still … “Home of the … Jordin Sparks sings the National Anthem and it’s still … “Home of the … https://t.co/FkFy05JqaP

She has released three albums, performed at several jaw-dropping venues, and debuted singles all within a decade. She has also released an album featuring the single No Air with world-renowned star Chris Brown. Her work on the song also earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals.

Apart from this, Jordin Sparks has worked in several flicks as an actress and even shared screen time with the world-famous Nicholas Cage.

Moreover, Sparks has been nominated for awards in the categories of Best Female Video and Best New Artist during the 2008 MTV Music Video Awards. In 2008, she received four awards at the NAACP Image Awards, BET Pre-Awards, and Teen Choice Awards ceremonies.

