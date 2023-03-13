“Absolutely crushed and completely butchered” - Jordin Sparks National Anthem performance leaves internet divided

Jordin Sparks, the 33-year-old American Idol winner, took center court at the Big 12 Conference Championship on Saturday. Sparks sang her version of the National Anthem in front of an audience ahead of the men's championship game.
The song started off as expected by the influencer with 1.9 million followers. She ran through the words and melodies as done by many before her. The real debate started when Jordin Sparks attempted a high note.
Social media users believe the performance went sour as soon as the singer attempted the said note. Many have now taken to Twitter to slam Jordin Sparks' singing.
Jordin Sparks' rendition of the National Anthem left the internet taking sides
Sparks' rendition of the national anthem led to quite a debate revolving around whether she was truly 'crazy' or if the 'mic kept chopping up'.
The internet, especially Twitter, is divided in its opinions on the American Idol winner's performance. Netizens claimed that at the Big 12 Conference Championship, she seemed to have forgotten some words and went off-key.
Some compared her 'horrible' performance to that of Fergie in the Championship. She also allegedly sang off-key in her rendition of the National Anthem.
Other users chimed in with support for the artist. They blamed the microphone for 'chopping up' during the performance and said that one bad performance doesn't erase the good ones.
Jordin Sparks won American Idol season 6
Sparks is an American singer and actress who rose to fame when she won the show American Idol in 2007. She began singing as a toddler and participated in several reality shows throughout her childhood.
Sparks went on to attend the auditions for American Idol and failed to make it through to the competition on her first attempt. She tried again and got selected on her second try, after which she gained a massive fan following.
Sparks went on to win the show on May 23, 2007 and has never looked back.
She has released three albums, performed at several jaw-dropping venues, and debuted singles all within a decade. She has also released an album featuring the single No Air with world-renowned star Chris Brown. Her work on the song also earned her a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals.
Apart from this, Jordin Sparks has worked in several flicks as an actress and even shared screen time with the world-famous Nicholas Cage.
Moreover, Sparks has been nominated for awards in the categories of Best Female Video and Best New Artist during the 2008 MTV Music Video Awards. In 2008, she received four awards at the NAACP Image Awards, BET Pre-Awards, and Teen Choice Awards ceremonies.