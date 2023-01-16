"Absolutely deserved!": Fans go gaga over RRR winning Best Foreign Language Film at Critics Choice Awards 2023

The 2023 award season continued on Sunday night, January 16, as the Critics Choice Awards 2023 was aired live from Los Angeles. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony will see movies and series across 41 categories being recognized and awarded for their outstanding achievements.

The Critics Choice Awards 2023 commenced on Sunday night at 7 pm ET/ 6 pm CT on CW. Among the early award winners was RRR, which won the award for the Best Foreign Language Film.

This is RRR's second win this year. Just last week, the movie won an award for the Best Song at the Golden Globes 2023, and now it has bagged yet another win at the Critics Choice Awards 2023.

The other nominations for the category of Best Foreign Language film were All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, Close, and Decision to Leave. Ultimately, it was RRR that bagged the win.

Upon witnessing the Telugu film bag an award, fans took to social media to celebrate as well as congratulate the film's cast and crew.

Fans laud RRR after it bags the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

After the victory, fans could not stop gushing over the film on Twitter. Some also questioned why it was not submitted for the Oscars, claiming that it would've stood a chance to win.

Several fans also applauded director SS Rajamouli for his acceptance speech.

Here's what SS Rajamouli, the director of RRR, said during his acceptance speech at the Critics Choice Awards 2023

Accepting the award for the Best Foreign Language Film, Rajamouli first joked about only being given 30 seconds to give his acceptance speech.

He added:

"To all the women in my life, my mother, she thought school education was overrated and she encouraged me to read comics, and storybooks and encouraged my creativity. My sister-in-law, Srivali, who became like a mother to me. She always encouraged me to be the best version of myself."

He continued:

"My wife, Rama, she is the costume designer for my films but she's more than that. She is the designer of my life. If she's not there, I'm not there today. To my daughters, they don't do anything, their smile is enough to light my life up. Finally to my motherland, India, Mera Bharat Mahan, Jai Hind! Thank you."

Some of the other winners who bagged an award at the ceremony were Jennifer Coolidge, who won the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, for The White Lotus, and Giancarlo Esposito, who bagged the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Better Call Saul.

Given the current situation with the global pandemic, all attendees for the award ceremony were required to get tested for Covid-19 and submit a negative report 72 hours prior to the award ceremony. The Critics Choice Awards 2023 is the first major award ceremony to have these mandated rules. Due to this, celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, and Brendon Gleeson, who got a positive test result, couldn't attend the ceremony.

The 28th Critics Choice Awards 2023 aired only on CW.

