A Bed Bath and Beyond employee recently brought the brand to light when they mistook a black couple for shoplifters due to the big amount of high-priced products in their shopping cart. Based on this premise, the Bed Bath & Beyond staff called the police. The entire incident occurred on June 16, 2023, when Lamar Richards went shopping with his partner for their new home.

Lamar Richards @lamarrichards_ We were not given a way to contact corporate or the district manager. The police only said “you all did nothing wrong” We were not given a way to contact corporate or the district manager. The police only said “you all did nothing wrong” https://t.co/6nLnLi0VNS

Richards, a Johns Hopkins University graduate and the director of advocacy for the Coalition for Nonprofit Housing and Economic Development (CNHED), took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction with Bed Bath and Beyond. The couple stated that they were shopping at the closing sale of the brand when the police suddenly arrived and detained them at the counter.

Lamar Richards @lamarrichards_ Imagine that. Purchasing your first home. Excited to begin building generational wealth. And then you visit a @BedBathBeyond store and you’re accused of shoplifting because you “had too many high ticket items in your cart.” Imagine that. Purchasing your first home. Excited to begin building generational wealth. And then you visit a @BedBathBeyond store and you’re accused of shoplifting because you “had too many high ticket items in your cart.” https://t.co/GNib2O90CC

As Richard uploaded the video of his conversation with the racist employee, many social media users were taken aback. Said, a user:

Social media users outraged as a home decor and furnishing brand employee calls the police after assuming that the black couple at the store is shoplifting. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users react furiously to Bed Bath and Beyond employee accusing a Black couple of shoplifting

As the video uploaded by Lamar Richards spread on social media, many netizens were left outraged due to the racist behavior of the employee. Commenting on the video, many social media users said:

While the police claimed that the Black couple did nothing wrong and was falsely accused, the company, Bed Bath and Beyond, has not addressed the matter.

Richard and his partner were shopping at the Bed Bath and Beyond closing sale

With the announcement of shutting down its stores, the brand announced a mega sale on home goods. Announcing the sale on all five locations of Utah, the brand is all set to close for good this June 2023.

According to the brand reports, every item in the store is discounted by at least 60%. This includes fixtures, shelves, furniture pieces, and home decor items. The closure of the brand's outlets has been attributed to bankruptcy.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Bed, Bath & Beyond racial profiling. Show @lamarrichards_ some love on the beautiful new home Bed, Bath & Beyond racial profiling. Show @lamarrichards_ some love on the beautiful new home https://t.co/k5MXZZVh4V

However, the discounts do not remain the same at all the stores, as the website claims that each store’s variety and discounts would differ. Furthermore, several items are also at a discount on the brand’s website, as the company is all set to shut forever.

