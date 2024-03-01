“Absolutely unhinged comment from a parent": Bradley Cooper's remark on not loving his daughter sparks backlash online 

Bradley Cooper found himself in a controversy after he admitted that he struggled to feel “connected” to her daughter, Lea. Bradley Cooper appeared on the Armchair Expert podcast on Monday and spoke to Dax Shepard about the time he welcomed his daughter in March 2017.

He stated how, at the time, he did not understand how parents would say that they could die for their kids. Cooper said,

“The first eight months — I don’t even know if I really love the kid. It’s dope. It’s cool. I’m watching this thing morph. That’s my experience. Fascinated by it. Loved taking care of it. But would I die if someone came in with a gun?”

However, he later concluded that it took him months to accept her wholeheartedly. While Bradley Cooper was super honest when he expressed his true feelings, the social media users did not seem to like his thoughts about feeling disconnected from her daughter for eight months.

One netizen also commented and said:

Social media users slam the Guardians of the Galaxy actor as he speaks up about his feelings as a dad. (Image via @pubity/ Instagram)

Social media users bash Bradley Cooper as he talks about his feelings towards his daughter

The actor welcomed his daughter, Lea De Seine, with his then-partner, Irina Shayk, in 2017. The couple had been together since 2015. However, the duo decided to part ways two years after Lea was born.

As Cooper opened up about fatherhood and his feelings about the same, he confessed how he was initially unsure if he “loved” his daughter when she was born. Later in the interview, he explained how he realized after a while how much he loved her. He said,

“I’m not sure I’d be alive if I wasn’t a dad. I just needed someone to say, like, ‘We’re gonna drop this massive anchor. I’m like, Why? We’re speeding! I just got an upgrade on the boat, and I know where the wind’s coming in.’They’re like, No, no, no, there’s a tsunami coming in, and you need an anchor and we’re gonna drop it."

As the podcast episode aired on Monday, February 26, 2024, went viral, Bradley Cooper was bashed by the masses for his strong thoughts. Here's how the masses are reacting to the news in the comment section of the popular Instagram news and entertainment page @pubity's post about the same:

While many social media users continue to bash the actor on multiple platforms, others sided with him and stated that they empathize with his feelings. However, Bradley Cooper has not responded to the negative comments after the interview.