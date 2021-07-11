ACE Family house foreclosure drama rages on, as Austin McBroom allegedly lists home on multiple sites for "sale"

The latest ACE Family drama comes after Austin McBroom allegedly listed the seven million dollar Encino home on multiple housing sites Trulia and Zillow.

On both websites, the ACE Family home is listed for three million more than the original value, totaling $10 million. This comes less than a week after screenshots surfaced online showing the ACE Family allegedly defaulting on their mortgage.

This is also the latest update following Austin McBroom's alleged lawsuit against his company, Ace Hat Corporation, and its subsidiary, Social Gloves Entertainment.

However, this began to gain attention after various talents claimed they were not paid after the June 12th YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event.

Regarding the ACE Family house, Austin McBroom recently made a statement claiming that all of the allegations about their housing situation were false.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Ace Family house listed on multiple websites as “For Sale By Owner.” The asking price is $10 million. This less than a week after news broke they defaulted on their mortgage and were facing foreclosure. pic.twitter.com/ebt5XQLzMY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

ACE Family drama saga continues

Recently, a document surfaced regarding the ACE Family's self-playing piano. Documents show that the McBrooms allegedly took out a loan for the Steinway piano featured in their most recent home tour. Now the piano is allegedly collateral for the ACE Family's debt.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Ace Family allegedly took out a loan for the self-playing Steinway piano they featured in one if their house tours. The piano is allegedly being used as collateral for their debt. The Ace Family says in the video they don’t play the piano. pic.twitter.com/ugGfpqTpAu — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 10, 2021

Close followers of the ACE Family drama unfolding have commented on the alleged collateral and the reselling of the Encino home. Netizens quickly pointed out that Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz were making the situation worse for their three children.

One user specifically noted that the kids were real stars and "will have nothing left for when they're older." However, another user responded that they would carry an "awful legacy and name because of their parents."

Many other users mentioned that the kids' future being in jeopardy was definitive and that the ACE Family was financially strapped. Another user said that the ACE Family was now scamming people in their own homes.

Honestly i feel like they’re gonna blow through their money and the kids, WHO ARE THE STARS, will have nothing left for when they’re older :/ — 🌹 (@ilovetaeyongg) July 10, 2021

No they will definitely have some thing! A awful legacy and name because of their parents/public embarrassment for the rest of their life:,( — Kyle🌹 (@StarofDavidd) July 10, 2021

So those kids had to do all that fucking work for their parents to blow all their hard earned money….shocking. — Daniel R. Fox (@DanielPantss) July 10, 2021

yeah they broke broke — hectic (@itsloveatfirst) July 10, 2021

But be sure to note… @AustinMcbroom is not moving of losing his house 😂😂 — Mavisko🌷 (@mavisko87) July 11, 2021

god they are so wack — isabela 🦋 (@isssabelaaa_) July 10, 2021

Hahaha !!! He tries to cover it up! He is a scam artist — gentleman_guy_guy (@gentleman_guy) July 10, 2021

they’re even trying to scam ppl on a house?!?! not shocking. 😐 — violet (@violet16031270) July 10, 2021

At the time of writing this article, neither Austin McBroom nor his wife Catherine Paiz McBroom had commented on the current situation. However, Austin posted a tweet on July 8th, promoting his latest video on their YouTube channel.

