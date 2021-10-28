Adam Levine fan video: Singer explains his viral reaction after being grabbed on stage

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine talked about his reaction to a fan who had jumped on stage and grabbed him. The event took place during the band’s Hollywood Bowl performance, which occurred over the weekend. His response onstage got viral attention on social media.

TikTok user Luis Peñaloza share a clip of an identified woman grabbing Levine's arm and hugging him before being escorted away by security.

Adam Levine had a shocked look, which fans identified as a “disgusted” response. During the encounter, the singer was seen shaking off the incident while walking away. Fans observed Levine mouth expletives as he distanced himself from the woman.

The TikTok video has amassed over nine million views. Fans on social media have been divided over his reaction to a stranger hugging him. Several netizens stated that the star needed to “humble himself."

Adam Levine responds to viral TikTok

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old singer addressed the incident via Instagram stories, which caught fans' attention. He said in the video:

"I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans. Without our fans, we don't have a job. I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. That's just not who I am."

While explaining the irritated expression during the encounter, the “Payphone” singer said the unexpected event caught him off guard. He said:

"So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled and sometimes when you're startled, you have to shake it off and move on because I'm doing my job up there.”

He continued:

“It's what I pride myself on so I need to let you guys know what my heart is and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing on stage and the fans. I hope that we can all understand that."

As Adam Levine defended himself, fans had mixed reactions:

Fans cheered on the singer for explaining his side to clear the air. But many also stated that he did not have to justify his reaction and had no reason to apologize.

