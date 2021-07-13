Addison Rae labelled a Trump supporter after she gets up from her seat to greet him at UFC 264

Addison Rae previously responded to rumors about being registered as a Republican voter. However, in a Nelk video titled "Donald Trump Is Smashing Addison Rae!", the social media star is seen approaching former president Donald Trump at the UFC 264 event on 10 July.

In the video, Addison Rae gets out of her seat in the middle of a UFC fight to introduce herself to Trump.

"Hi, I'm Addison. It's nice to meet you. I have to say hi, hello. Nice to meet you."

The camera then turns to the other proclaimed 'Nelk boys' who all commented on the interaction. One of the members commented that "Addison Rae [is] exposed."

ABSOLUTELY UNEXPECTED: Addison Rae gets out of her seat in the middle of the UFC to say hi former president Donald Trump. Addison says to Trump, “I have to say hi.” Addison previously denied being a Trump supporter and registered Republican, though her voter registration leaked. pic.twitter.com/ZuTzJjqaX9 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 13, 2021

Speculation of Addison Rae's voting record

This is not the first time Addison Rae's voting record has come into question. In September 2020, TikTok user tommy.memetastic shared screenshots of Rae's alleged voting record, which appeared to show her Republican alignment since 2014.

Addison Rae was quick to deny the rumors, explaining that she "[was] not registered and never has been registered". Rae then refuted having been registered in California as she is from Louisiana.

Addison also went on Twitter soon after the interaction on Tiktok, stating that people should "stop spending time bringing others down."

stop spending time bringing others down with untruthful information — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) September 22, 2020

Many Twitter users began commenting on the video clip as it was shared by user defnoodles. Overwhelmingly, users were offput by Addison Rae's interaction with the former president. One user commented "how [are] you gonna deny this now".

Some users believed that Addison Rae's enthusiasm was lost on the president as he did not pay her full attention.

How you gonna deny this now loll pic.twitter.com/9lu3OGCuC6 — Kiru 🪐 (@kantanome) July 13, 2021

its worse that she’s giddy asf like girl why are you so excited 👮‍♂️ — santiago (@woahhsantiago) July 13, 2021

no Addison, you don’t have to say hi — clinch (@v7_mads) July 13, 2021

But I’m more surprised you can just go up to him and tap him 💀💀💀💀💀💀 — Kiru 🪐 (@kantanome) July 13, 2021

If she supports trump she should just outright say it. Yeah it’s kinda cringe but it’s even worse her pretending not to like him when she obviously does lmao — v cool person ❁ (@microsoftpen1s) July 13, 2021

sweetie no u don’t have to say hi sit ur ass down pic.twitter.com/YZTRB9I64q — a l e x a ⁷ (@lonelyyalexaa) July 13, 2021

Why did she go so out of her way to do this and say it so confidently, he didn’t even pay her any mind LMAOOO — Venus (@juicyhamburg3r) July 13, 2021

steals from black creators and coddles white supremacists? are we really surprised? pic.twitter.com/TkZXAAJR9f — estelle (@chi_townrusher) July 13, 2021

I didn't like Addison before but this just gave me another reason — Dynamo (@dyna_sen) July 13, 2021

Imagine touching Donald Trump voluntarily 😭 — Meg (@GRANDBelieber13) July 13, 2021

At the time of writing this article, Addison Trump was trending on Twitter. Many users were associating both names together to further criticize Rae's approach to the former president. Some users mentioned that Addison Rae was possibly approaching Trump just for the sake of meeting a former president.

Addison Rae has not made any comment on the video or the tweets regarding her interaction with Donald Trump.

