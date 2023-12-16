Aespa’s Ningning turns heads with her Versace x Dua Lipa Medusa Cut-Out Gown at the 2023 KBS Music Bank Global Festival Red Carpet

On December 15, 2023, Aespa's Ningning drew everyone's attention when she graced the red carpet of the 2023 KBS Music Bank Global Festival dressed in a stylish black gown. The female celebrity wowed her fans in her stunning Versace Medusa Cut-Out gown, initially worn by Dua Lipa on the Cannes runway in 2023.

Fans were awestruck by Ningning's knack for effortlessly combining a touch of avant-garde flair with a sophisticated aesthetic.

Ningning ruled the red carpet with her flawlessly fitting all-black Versace x Dua Lipa Cut-Out gown. Both Twitter and Instagram were flooded with praise for the globally renowned K-pop idol.

Fans who admired her look said that she looked beautiful. Some called her "Versace Princess," while another fan dubbed her "queen." Many appreciated her outfit and said that Ningning served the look.

More about Ningning’s look and her Versace x Dua Lipa Medusa Cut-Out Gown

Notable groups like IVE, Aespa, TXT, Sunmi, RIIZE, ZEROBASEONE, Cravity, Xdinary Heroes, and many more were on board for the spectacular 2023 KBS Music Bank Global Festival, which took place on December 15.

Ningning, of Aespa, stood out among the celebs who walked the red carpet in an eye-popping ensemble with daring cutouts.

She wore a silk outfit with a Medusa plaque design. The gown's square neckline and crossing shoulder straps provide visual interest and substance to the monochromatic outfit.

Furthermore, the long, rear-slit skirt added an extra dose of heat to her appearance. Two chest flap pockets and a side zip closure finish this floor-length gown.

The description of the Versace x Dua Lipa Medusa gown on the luxury brand's official website says:

“This sleeveless long dress has a slim-fitting silhouette with cutout details, framed by 'nastro Gianni' satin trims and buckle straps. Bustier pockets featuring Medusa hardware and a back slit complete the elegant design. Dua Lipa x Versace is a capsule of styles designed in collaboration with Dua Lipa and presented on the runway in Cannes.”

She accessorized her outfit with a sizeable heart-shaped pendant, a bracelet, and a ring. Ultimately, a pair of glittering black stilettos completed her look.

The sophisticated ensemble not only highlighted her distinctive sense of style but also contributed a dash of defiant glamour to the overall appearance of the group.

The rest of Aespa looked as lovely as Ningning on the red carpet. Karina opted for a short black dress by Prada that radiated sophistication and beauty, while Winter stole the show in a Ralph Lauren Jordynn Sequined Tulle Dress. As a last touch, Giselle wore a black A-line dress by Tom Ford with a delicate halter neck accentuating her gorgeous physique.