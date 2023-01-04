Ahn Bo-hyun is reportedly set to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Gold Spoon

On January 3, 2022, it was reported that the South Korean actor Ahn Bo-hyun has received a casting offer for the upcoming drama Gold Spoon. The actor's agency FN Entertainment responded to the casting report and stated that the actor did receive an offer to star as the lead in the upcoming drama Gold Spoon and is positively receiving the same.

Ahn Bo-hyun is set to play the role of Jin Yi-soo, a third-generation conglomerate who sets out on a journey to catch the wanted criminals. The conglomerate decides to join hands with the police to track down the untouchable targets.

Ahn Bo-hyun’s character Jin Yi-soo joins Kangha Police station’s team in the upcoming drama Gold Spoon

If the Yumi’s Cells actor Ahn Bo-hyun accepts the casting offer, he will portray the character of Jin Yi-soo, who has everything in life. Being a third-generation conglomerate, he never requires other’s assistance. However, things start changing when he gets entangled in a case.

Jin Yi-soo will have to join the violent investigative team in the Kangha Police Station that specializes in catching robbers. Following his joining of Kangha Police station, he gets involved in catching people who are involved in corruption and criminals who have been backed by the authorities.

No official confirmation has been released by the production of how and when the filming will begin and no premiere date has been issued yet.

The actor has been heavily occupied filming his different projects and if he accepts the casting offer, this will be his next project after the upcoming fantasy drama See You In My 19th Life.

He has also been occupied with other projects, including his upcoming romance and comedy film 2 O’Clock where he’s been paired with Girl’s Generation YoonA. Ahn Bo-hyun has been joined by actors including Joo Hyun-young and Go Geon-han.

The actor has also appeared in many other projects in 2022. He was the main lead in the shows Military Prosecutor Doberman and Yumi’s Cells 1.

He further made a special cameo appearance in season 2 of Yumi’s Cells and thrill drama Adamas. The actor also kept himself occupied by participating in entertainment programs including Backpacker Chef and Young Actors’ Retreat.

More about Ahn Bo-hyun

Model turned actor Ahn Bo-hyun made his debut in 2014 and has since showcased his dynamic range of acting skills through a number of dramas and movies. He has won many accolades, including the Excellence Award in Actor’s category for his roles in dramas including Yumi’s Cells and My Name, at the APAN Star Awards in 2022.

The actor made a major breakthrough by appearing in the 2020 drama Itaewon Class. The actor is well-known for his roles in dramas including Descendants of the Sun, Wednesday 3:30 PM, Her Private Life, Yumi’s Cells season 1, My Name, Military Prosecutor Doberman, and many others.

Ahn Bo-hyun is currently filming for his upcoming fantasy drama See You In My 19th Life alongside Mr.Queen’s actress Shin Hye-sun.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see him perform the role of a conglomerate if he accepts the casting offer.

