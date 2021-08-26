Who is Aiden Fucci? New footage reveals the 14-year-old walking with his alleged victim Tristyn Bailey 

14-year-old Aiden Fucci was recently arrested in Florida following the murder of fellow classmate and cheerleader Tristyn Bailey.

Fucci has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder after the body of his 13-year-old classmate was found near his home in St. Johns, Florida, on 10 May 2021.

Bailey was stabbed 114 times, with 35 wounds to her head and neck, along with extensive defensive wounds to her arms.

Aiden Fucci's video in the back of a patrol car has been circulating online following his arrest. Two of his videos, along with a selfie of him in the back of a patrol car, have made the rounds online.

Friends and classmates of Aiden Fucci stated that they overheard him frequently talking about killing people. They also stated that Fucci said he wanted to murder someone by dragging them into the woods and stabbing them.

A friend of Fucci's also said he would "draw graphic pictures depicting mutilated bodies."

Recent evidence involving Aiden Fucci's connection

A video released by prosecutors in Florida allegedly shows Aiden Fucci walking with Tristyn Bailey on their way home.

The video, shot in black and white, is taken from across the street in a neighbor's driveway. Fucci is seen running alone and barefoot in the opposite direction two hours later. The video is the last time Bailey was seen alive.

In another video obtained from Aiden Fucci's residence, he is seen at the front door of his home with his sneakers in hand.

Following the release of videos from the prosecution, another video was disclosed that allegedly depicted Fucci's mother, Crystal Smith, willingly washing blood off of her son's jeans while he was being interviewed by deputies for the first time.

Smith was charged with evidence tampering in connection with Fucci's jeans which tested positive for blood. In a search of Aiden Fucci's residence, police allegedly found a Buck knife sheath and his shoes along with his shirt that had blood on them.

Authorities have stated that his DNA was found on Bailey's body.

Fucci has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges and is currently in jail without bail. His mother, Crystal Smith has been released following a $25,000 bond. Both parties are set to be back in court for a pre-trial hearing on September 1.

