"Ain't wanna mess with family": Hilarious Vin Diesel Brittney Griner memes take over Twitter amid WNBA star's release

Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who was imprisoned in Russia, has been released and returned home. Her release was contingent on the United States and Russia agreeing to a prisoner swap.

A few months ago, actor Vin Diesel publicly called for her release and argued that she should be freed. Brittney Griner was detained in Russia after she was found in possession of illegal substances.

An image of the Fast and Furious actor was snapped during a Laker game in late November 2022. Diesel took the opportunity to post the image with a caption demanding Griner be brought home before Christmas. The image has since been removed but netizens have discovered the perfect opportunity to re-post it.

President Biden announced today, December 8, 2022, that Brittney Griner has returned home after a 10-month detention in Russia.

President Biden announced the return of Brittney Griner on Twitter (Image via Twitter/POTUS and Getty/Jeff Bottari)

Netizens reacted to the news, claiming that it was Vin Diesel's request that led to the basketballer's return. Chimaek, a Twitter user, poked fun at the Fast and Furious franchise's famous "family" dialog in a tweet that read:

"Russia saw Vin Diesel say free Britney and took the deal. They ain't wanna mess with #Family"

Chimaek @awwhalenawl

Russia saw Vin Diesel say free Britney and took the deal. The aint wanna mess with #Family

Vin Diesel memes galore as Brittney Griner is released from Russia

Fans are excited to hear about WNBA star Brittney Griner's return and have taken to social media sites to express their sentiments. Apart from congratulatory messages and welcome-back wishes, the internet has reacted to the news using the language they know best, memes.

Vin Diesel had taken a stand against Griner's "wrongful" detention in Russia over possession of vape cartridges that contained cannabis oil. Diesel, in a white jacket and sunglasses, had stood up at a Lakers game and posed for photos, during which he reportedly demanded that Brittney be released "by Christmas."

Diesel's original post on Griner (image via Twitter/Kiemiemillz)

The captured moment not only features the famous actor, but also Los Angeles Laker legends LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, who were seen turning around to hear Vin Diesel's statement.

Now that Griner has returned, netizens have begun to share memes and jokes based on the actor's most famous line from his most famous film franchise.

Whatever97 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @WhateverEST1997 Vin diesel had 200 hellcats and 50 Armoured trucks ready to storm Putins base and Putin waved the white flag Vin diesel had 200 hellcats and 50 Armoured trucks ready to storm Putins base and Putin waved the white flag

ICE @Makyle_Ice Chimaek @awwhalenawl

Vin Diesel is in possession of NOS, Torpedos, and Flying Space cars. They did NOT want the smoke

SSID/Vanmond Velaryon @1017Van Can’t wait to tell my grandchildren that Vin Diesel personally went to save Britney Griner lol Can’t wait to tell my grandchildren that Vin Diesel personally went to save Britney Griner lol

🐐 @B__Hen Vin Diesel put a F150 in the sky and finished the job Vin Diesel put a F150 in the sky and finished the job

Dauxflawmingo @LightSknTrick Nahh cus vin diesel really said he needed Britney home before Christmas and now she's actually coming back... that family power up is a mf fr Nahh cus vin diesel really said he needed Britney home before Christmas and now she's actually coming back... that family power up is a mf fr

Brittney Griner's release is the result of a one-on-one swap of prisoners between Russia and the United States. In exchange for her release, President Joe Biden has signed off on the release of international arms dealer Viktor Bout, reducing his federal prison sentence by at least 25 years.

News of her release was shared on the POTUS Twitter page along with images of the president alongside an ecstatic Cherelle Griner, Brittney's wife, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

