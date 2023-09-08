“ALBUM OF THE YEAR”: Fans cheer BTS’ Taehyung as his solo debut album, Layover, enters at #1 on iTunes in over 75 countries

On September 8, 2023, BTS’ V's latest album, Layoveri, entered at number one on iTunes in more than 75 countries (and counting). Notably, the singer-songwriter has surprised fans as he started charting at No.1 on iTunes in multiple countries within just five hours of his official solo album debut. Suffice to say, ever since the album's release, the singer has been breaking multiple records.

Kim Taehyung, who is famously known by his onstage name V, has also stretched out his record as the first Korean solo artist with the most No.1 hits on iTunes in Japan. His debut solo album, Layover, consists of the tracks, namely Love Me Again, Rainy Days, Blue, For Us, and the title track, Slow Dancing.

Moreover, the official video of Slow Dancing was released today, i.e., September 8, which garnered over 1.1 million views in less than 30 minutes. On top of that, BTS' V also sold more than 1 million copies (still counting) of his debut solo album Layover on Hanteo within five hours of its release.

Fans congratulate each other for making BTS' Taehyung's Layover trending the iTunes charts within just five hours of release

As mentioned earlier, the BTS ARMY took to social media platforms to celebrate as their favorite idol hit the top spots on iTunes in over 75 countries, including the UAE, Germany, Singapore, Peru, Malaysia, Australia, India, and more. The overjoyed fans expressed their excitement about the Slow Dancing singer-songwriter's success as they congratulated the singer as well as the ARMY fandom of specific countries.

Earlier, on September 8, 2023, the Korean singer-songwriter appeared on the official YouTube channel of PICKON to give a detailed introduction about Layover. This was followed by an interview with the leading magazine Rolling Stones, where Taehyung shared his reasons behind naming his debut solo project as such and why he created Layover. He shared:

"The intent behind naming my first solo album, Layover, is to represent a starting point, like I’m just beginning to paint the picture that is Kim Taehyung."

Furthermore, he revealed in the interview how he is the biggest fan of BTS and his fellow members, who inspired and motivated him to do better in his craft. The Rainy Days singer-songwriter also shared how learned from his members about their craft and was vehement to do justice to his solo album.

Layover is now available on all music streaming platforms.