Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir dies at age 17: Fans pay tribute as beloved YouTuber passes away after 7-hour heart surgery

Beloved YouTuber Sir Kipsta tragically passed away at the age of 17 after a seven-hour cardiac surgery. The avid Manchester United fan has suffered from a rare heart condition since childhood and unfortunately lost his battle with the disease.

Born Alex Dragomir, the 17-year-old was known for his live football streaming videos featuring his favorite team. More recently, the teen started creating inspiring videos from his hospital bed, sharing his journey while fighting the illness.

Last month Sir Kipsta updated his fans that he had been advised to stay in hospital for an indefinite period of time until the heart transplant.

After what I thought was a week of progression in hospital ,I’ve been hit with very very hard news for a 17 year old to take 💔 I’ve been assessed and moved to urgent heart transplant list therefore will live in the hospital until the procedure ( heart transplant ) will happen. — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) May 7, 2021

After the tragic loss, Alex’s sister took to Twitter to share the news of her brother’s passing.

Helllo , as you all might already know my brother passed away today 💔🙏🏻he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore ,he was too weak to survive. Heaven gained another angel 👼 he was my rock my everything . RIP Alex 😪👼💔x pic.twitter.com/BRfbZIQfra — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

During his time at the NHS, Sir Kipsta constantly posted about his health and recorded YouTube videos from the hospital to spread hope and positivity.

“RIP Alex” trends online, as a heartfelt farewell from Sir Kipsta’s sister goes viral

After Alex’s difficult health condition came to light, followers of Sir Kipsta came together to create a GoFundMe page to render financial aid to his mother. Alex’s mom had to quit her job to be by her son’s side.

His last YouTube video was posted four days before the crucial surgery. In the video, Alex is seen opening a pack of 100 Panini Football Premier League stickers.

The YouTuber earned nearly 10K followers within a few months of his debut. Supporters made his channel reach 15K after his passing as a posthumous dedication.

Sir Kipsta received huge support from people across the world, and the donation reached its desired goal.

Hours before the critical heart surgery, Sir Kipsta posted a hopeful message and also took a moment to thank his fans.

“Going in for a life saving procedure, if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people”

Going in for a life saving procedure if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people thank you for all you’ve done for me but we pray we see it through and we pray we get fatter and fitter after it for them to see progress and not say they can’t do anything after surgery — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 10, 2021

In an unfortunate turn of events, the teenager lost the battle. Hundreds of admirers poured in their tributes, mourning the loss of the young YouTuber.

RIP Alex. One of the nicest guys on here. Such a kind soul & would speak to anyone who wanted a chat. God will take care of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aUtVROkvZq — Theo (@Thogden) June 11, 2021

RIP Alex one of the most nicest guys on this app, Rest In perfect peace brother❤️ pic.twitter.com/qnzZVUKNpj — Aiden (@AidenUtd_) June 11, 2021

Can't believe you're gone man. Life is so cruel.



Rip Alex. pic.twitter.com/ej4fvanHi8 — roo (@AfcRoo) June 11, 2021

Woke up today to the sad news of Alex’s passing.



Life can be so cruel and really has a way of showing u what’s important.



He was a ray of light and an inspiration. I’m going to try to spend less time arguing on here as life’s too short.



RIP Alex 💔 @KipstaUnited pic.twitter.com/GlogziR6KN — JonnyUtd (@JonnyFX1) June 11, 2021

Just saw the news that Kipsta passed away. Followed your journey for 6 months now and I really believed you’d get through this, sadly that isn’t the case💔 You were one of the strongest people I know and deserved the absolute world. You’re freed from your pain now🙏🏼



RIP Alex❤️ pic.twitter.com/ETdnxiE3cf — Max🇳🇱 (@berniemerchant) June 11, 2021

- Woke up and the first thing on my feed is the news of his death..it stung me so much,I had hope..I hoped he'd get through it..was such a nice fella..hope he finally gets his deserved rest free from this cruel world. Rip Alex..you'd never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/vaM8X2ynhD — 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗲𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗶𝗻✨🎈 Rip KIPSTA.🕊 (@IFrankensteinxx) June 11, 2021

Saddest tweet you will come across today RIP Alex



He said goodbye before😭the surgery pic.twitter.com/j7Kg36cx3O — URIFAKE (@URIFAKEE) June 11, 2021

This is the saddest thing I’ve read in a long time, I personally didn’t know Alex but always seen his updates on my TL and I can’t imagine what his family is going through right now



If anyone finds any go fund me links relating to Alex please send it my way



RIP Alex 🤍 pic.twitter.com/EP5uEvT9xy — Milkydinho 🅙 (@FUTMilkydinho) June 11, 2021

RIP Alex honestly still can't believe it,just feels like a very bad nightmare 💔😢 — Chris 🍋 🇷🇸 #OleOut (@Chris10i) June 11, 2021

🤍🤍🤍 Heaven truly gain an angel! We lost an incredible young man full of life, positivity and hope! So sorry to his family and fans ! 👼😩 thanks for been a ray of sunshine to others even when you were going through it all! May your soul rest in peace Alex #RIPAlex https://t.co/2n0l6ZlNJ0 — Queen_adeade (@Adetutu0) June 11, 2021

You were the bravest the person I’ve ever met. Even though you were going through you so much you were so caring and loving.



You had so much love for life and your family.... I’m so sorry 😞



Heaven gained an absolutely beautiful person today



RIP Alex pic.twitter.com/I1rmSCE2kC — Breezy Montana (@JustTooBreezy) June 11, 2021

As Twitter continued to commemorate the life of Sir Kipsta, his sister thanked fans for their support once again.

Thank you so much to those who supported Alex thru his hospital journey you all been so amazing !you all kept him going gave him the energy to carry on ! All the messages kept his head up . He carried on due to all the nice support he had from twitter. RIP Alex . — Sir. Kipsta (@KipstaUnited) June 11, 2021

In a heartbreaking loss for the YouTube football community, the “heaven gained another angel,” Alex’s sister said.

