Alex "Sir Kipsta" Dragomir dies at age 17: Fans pay tribute as beloved YouTuber passes away after 7-hour heart surgery

Beloved YouTuber Sir Kipsta tragically passed away at the age of 17 after a seven-hour cardiac surgery. The avid Manchester United fan has suffered from a rare heart condition since childhood and unfortunately lost his battle with the disease.
Born Alex Dragomir, the 17-year-old was known for his live football streaming videos featuring his favorite team. More recently, the teen started creating inspiring videos from his hospital bed, sharing his journey while fighting the illness.
Last month Sir Kipsta updated his fans that he had been advised to stay in hospital for an indefinite period of time until the heart transplant.
After the tragic loss, Alex’s sister took to Twitter to share the news of her brother’s passing.
During his time at the NHS, Sir Kipsta constantly posted about his health and recorded YouTube videos from the hospital to spread hope and positivity.
“RIP Alex” trends online, as a heartfelt farewell from Sir Kipsta’s sister goes viral
After Alex’s difficult health condition came to light, followers of Sir Kipsta came together to create a GoFundMe page to render financial aid to his mother. Alex’s mom had to quit her job to be by her son’s side.
His last YouTube video was posted four days before the crucial surgery. In the video, Alex is seen opening a pack of 100 Panini Football Premier League stickers.
The YouTuber earned nearly 10K followers within a few months of his debut. Supporters made his channel reach 15K after his passing as a posthumous dedication.
Sir Kipsta received huge support from people across the world, and the donation reached its desired goal.
Hours before the critical heart surgery, Sir Kipsta posted a hopeful message and also took a moment to thank his fans.
“Going in for a life saving procedure, if it don’t work then it’s been a great time people”
In an unfortunate turn of events, the teenager lost the battle. Hundreds of admirers poured in their tributes, mourning the loss of the young YouTuber.
As Twitter continued to commemorate the life of Sir Kipsta, his sister thanked fans for their support once again.
In a heartbreaking loss for the YouTube football community, the “heaven gained another angel,” Alex’s sister said.
