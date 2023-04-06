Alison Pill on the tragedy & comedy of Hello Tomorrow! (Exclusive)

Canadian actor Alison Pill plays Myrtle Mayburn in Apple TV+'s highly acclaimed show - Hello Tomorrow! Her story on the retro-futuristic show is a compelling one. She is determined to leave her life on Earth behind to make a fresh start on the moon, only to discover that she's been sold a lie. She then becomes determined to expose Jack Billings and his band of merry salesmen to the world.

We spoke to the talented 37-year-old star about her journey on Hello Tomorrow! as well as the complexity of playing someone who's motivated by good, but comes across as the villain. She had some brilliant insights for SK POP. Catch the beautiful, talented, and articulate actor in this exclusive interview.

Everybody's unlikable, everybody's a hero and everybody's understandable - Alison Pill on Hello Tomorrow!

There is a moment in Hello Tomorrow!, where Myrtle files a complaint with customer service only to realize that nobody's listening. It was this powerful piece of writing that made Pill fall in love with the show:

"I think that’s what sort of hooked me. That feeling of being unseen and unheard and having these promises made on a kind of human level. And once you get beyond that it’s just like you’re a cog in the machine. And that feeling is so frustrating."

But because Hello Tomorrow! is from the perspective of Jack Billings (Billy Crudup), a charming conman, Mayburn comes across as the villain. Pill delved into the complexity of the situation:

"What I like about the show is that nobody is simple. Everybody is a little unlikable. And everybody is the hero of their own story. Which I think is true of life. Billy’s character Jack Billings is not a good person. By any measure. But he also is. You kind of get it."

Her own character may not be as driven by goodness as some may believe. The Hello Tomorrow! star explained:

"Her frustrations with the life choices that she’s made, the promises she thought she was going to keep and all of these things. And also while she’s going about it, her ultimate drive is relatively selfish. She’s not trying to make the world a better place. She’s trying to get vengeance. Which is not typically a great motivator in terms of making the world better. (Laughs)"

Despite the deep philosophical musings of Hello Tomorrow!, the show is presented in an almost comedic manner, with several slapstick elements thrown in. Pill believes that this is reflective of reality:

"All of that stuff that adds a silliness to it. But the underlying thrum of like desperation to be seen and to be fulfilled and to meet the expectations of the world and have the world meet your own expectations. All of those things are underneath everyone’s storyline. And we all operate on those different levels in regular life."

Catch the season finale of the show on April 7, 2023! Find out how the exciting story ends only on Apple TV+. Off to the moon we go! Or do we?

