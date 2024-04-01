Over the past three decades, Billie Piper's acting and music career have brought her widespread recognition. The actress and singer is also a mother to three children. Recently, she talked about her children and shared the details about their lives in an interview with The Observer.

Regarding her role as producer Sam McAlister in a forthcoming drama concerning Prince Andrew's Newsnight issue, she stated:

“They almost stop seeing you as a member of the family, and suddenly maybe all their friends want to talk about is their famous relative. It really affects the social network, the fabric of everything."

She further said:

"That’s why the idea of my children becoming famous makes me feel sick – not that they are showing any interest, but I would do everything in my power not to let them go near that until they’re adults.”

Winston and Eugene are the two children that Billie had with her ex-husband, Laurence Fox, in her first marriage. Furthermore, the actress and her ex-partner Johnny Lloyd also have a child together.

All about Billie Piper's three children

In a recent interview with The Observer, Billie Piper discussed several aspects of her life, including her children. She has two boys, Winston, 12, and Eugene, 8, with her ex-husband, Laurence Fox. She also has a daughter, Tallulah, 4, with her former partner Johnny Lloyd.

Eugene and Winston were born while she was still married. In 2008, Tallulah was born, who started a new era of love and co-parenting for Billie and Laurence Fox.

Billie said she became pregnant shortly after getting married. Despite the fact that she ultimately needed an emergency C-section, she later said she had liked the entire birthing process.

Billie Piper was 15 weeks along with her second pregnancy in October 2011, and when she learned the news, she had recently accepted a role in the play Reasons To Be Pretty. Billie's second child, a boy, who was named Eugene, was born on April 5.

Later, it was announced in July 2018 that 35-year-old Billie and Johnny Lloyd, her partner of two years, were expecting their first child together. Later on, a girl was born. They named her Tallulah.

Additionally, Billie has acknowledged that she still found it difficult to handle the celebrity side of her work, claiming that it occasionally left her feeling physically ill and extremely depressed.

She further clarified that since she was brought into the public eye at such a young age, fame was all she had ever known, and she would stop at nothing to spare her kids from experiencing the same thing.

She did, however, recently disclose during an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show in March 2024 that her kids aren't all that interested in her work or fame, at least so far.

During the same appearance, Billie Piper also shared her thoughts about it and acknowledged that her older child doesn't care about the fame and the celebrity lifestyle, which Billie appreciates.

Billie Piper's recent Netflix movie Scoop is already creating a ripple. It is the story of how Prince Andrew's popular 2019 interview regarding his friendship with s*x criminal Jeffrey Epstein was obtained by the women of Newsnight.