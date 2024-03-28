All about conjoined twins Abby & Brittany as the former reveals marriage to Army veteran Josh Bowling

Conjoined twin Abby Hensel is a fifth-grade teacher in Minnesota and a married woman. In 1996, at about the age of six, Abby and her twin, Brittany, became known to the public, following their appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

The twins were then featured on the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany when they turned 20. The show followed the twins as they left college and entered their professional life.

In the debut episode of their reality TV program, the conjoined twins said that, since their birth, people have been "curious" about them.

They said:

"But our parents never let us use that as an excuse. We were raised to believe we could do anything we wanted to do.”

In 2021, Abby Hensel married Josh Bowling, a veteran of the US Army and nurse. Both Abby and Brittany were raised in Minnesota, where they currently reside with Josh.

Abby Hensel & Brittany Hensel are a rare type of twin called the conjoined twins

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany are reality TV celebrities. They are dicephalus twins, which is a condition in which two heads come to join with the same torso. Both Abby and Brittany have control of one arm and one leg. Brittany is on the left, and Abby is on the right. They also share the same bloodstream and all organs below the waist.

They also have one spine, two lungs, one stomach, and one heart. They have the ability to write and eat simultaneously. In their early years, learning to walk, crawl, and clap required collaboration.

Stories about the twins' lives have appeared in a number of well-known media outlets, including the Oprah Winfrey Show. In December 2006, they were interviewed for The Learning Channel, where they talked about their day-to-day activities and future goals. They starred in the TLC reality series Abby & Brittany in 2012.

Mike Hensel, a carpenter and landscaper, and Patty, a registered nurse, welcomed the twins into the world in Carver County, Minnesota. The conjoined twins attended Mayer Lutheran High School in Mayer, Minnesota, and in 2012, they graduated from Bethel University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

As per reports, Patty and Mike Hensel decided against the separation surgery when they were born in 1990 because they thought it was too hazardous. Doctors, at the time, claimed there was little possibility that either would make it out of the procedure alive.

In an interview with Time magazine in 2001, Mike stated:

“How could you pick between the two?”

On the other hand, Patty Hensel stated in the 2003 documentary Joined for Life that the conjoined twins’ goal was to have children at some point, which is feasible as they have functional reproductive organs.

About the same, Brittany further said in the documentary:

“Yeah, we’re going to be moms. We haven’t thought about how being moms is going to work yet. But we’re just 16— we don’t need to think about that right now.”

She also said:

"That is probably something that could work because those organs do work for them.”

Pictures and videos posted on Bowling's Facebook page show the family enjoying snow tubing, ice cream, and nature hikes. Even though Abby Hensel hasn't revealed the specifics of her wedding, some of the pictures are becoming very popular on social media.

On the conjoined twins' joint Facebook profile, the pair is featured with Brittany in a photo that looks to be from their wedding. Bowling is dressed in a white suit, while the twins are clothed in white dresses.

Abby Hensel was contacted for comment, but no response was received right away.