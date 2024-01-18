“All the devil music paying off”: Doja Cat becoming first female rapper to headline Coachella sparks mixed reactions

Doja Cat, the American rapper and singer, has been announced as a headliner at this year's Coachella along with Tyler, the Creator, and Lana Del Rey. The 23rd installment of the festival will take place over two weekends, April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The 28-year-old last performed at the festival in 2022. She is going to be the first female rapper to headline Coachella.

Many netizens gave their opinions about Cat getting selected in this year's mix of headliner artists. Some joked about the singer's tendency to use satanic words in her lyrics, such as “she the devil” and “I’m a demon lord,” as per Pitchfork.

On the two weekends, the headliners Lana will hit the stage on Friday, Tyler on Saturday, and Doja on Sunday, as per BBC.

Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat, and Tyler, the Creator will headline Coachella in April

Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, known professionally as Doja Cat, has been named one of the three artists to headline the 2024 Coachella festival. She will be a part of the headliners at the festival along with Lana Del Rey and Tyler, the Creator, in April 2024. The music festival is North America’s largest and has sold all its 125,000-day tickets.

Lana Del Rey last played Coachella in 2014 and was booked for the 2020 edition, but that was canceled due to COVID-19. Tyler, the Creator, has been a recurring artist in the festival since 2011 with his hip-hop group Odd Future. He also played solo sets in 2015 and 2018. The rapper has performed in guest appearances at Coachella with fellow rappers Earl Sweatshirt and Schoolboy Q and the Latin soul singer Kali Uchis, as per BBC.

Doja Cat will be the first female rapper to headline Coachella. Netizens are excited by the choice, while some believe other artists would deserve the spot, too. Some of the reactions are given below.

Other artists, including Blur and the breakout rap star Ice Spice, are scheduled to appear at Coachella. Fans also expect Gwen Stefani-fronted ska band No Doubt to reunite as part of the lineup after last playing together in 2015, as per The Guardian.

There will also be sets from Canadian Punjabi artists AP Dhillon, rapper Nav, and Indian Carnatic musician Sid Sriram. The South Asian artists were invited again after Diljit Dosanjh's success. He became the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella last year, with the festival being praised for its South Asian representation, as per BBC.

Doja Cat's music career and achievements

The rapper has created music videos and songs that often go viral on social media, such as TikTok and YouTube.

Doja Cat's song Paint the Town Red became one of her most successful tracks, marking her first solo number-one on the Billboard Hot 100, the Global 200, and the UK Singles Chart. The single Agora Hills also entered the top ten in the US, as per Billboard.

Doja Cat is also working on The Scarlet Tour, which began on October 31, 2023, in San Francisco, United States, and will conclude on July 12, 2024, in Liège, Belgium. The tour marks the release of her fourth studio album, Scarlet, on September 22, 2023.

In 2023, the festival was headlined by Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and Blackpink. However, Frank Ocean pulled out of headlining the second weekend and was replaced by Blink-182.

Three-day passes for Coachella will be available starting Friday at 11 am PT as part of Coachella’s pre-sale, as per The Hollywood Reporter.