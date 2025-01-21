"All hell is gonna break loose": Ethel Cain claps back at backlash after Fox News calls her out over Luigi Mangione support

American singer and songwriter Ethel Cain (a.k.a. Hayden Silas Anhedönia) responds to criticism by Fox News over her recent remarks on the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The musician responded in a Tumblr post (user @mothercain) shared on Monday, January 20, 2025.

For the unversed, on January 10, Cain, in her Instagram stories, criticized big organizations and included the hashtag #KillMoreCEOs. In response, conservative media, especially Fox News, slammed the singer, likening her comment to "terrorism," and even called for fans to "boycott" her.

In her Tumblr post, Ethel Cain defended her stance, calling out the internal divide that big corporations sow. She wrote:

"The men in charge better hope they can keep their digital smokescreens running as long as they can because the moment the rednecks and the hippies lay down their swords long enough to realize they have the same enemy all hell is gonna break loose."

Ethel Cain defends her stance on "death and destruction of multi-billionaire CEOs"

In her Tumblr post, Ethel Cain called out conservative media's shallow look at her stance of wanting "death and destruction of multi-billionaire CEOs, labeling her as "some radical "woke liberal.""

"As if that even has anything to do with politics, especially in this era of surface level circus politics."

She compared it with how media "politicizes hurricanes or the wildfires," adding that climate change wasn't a red (republican) vs. blue (democrat) issue. Cain noted that she came from a "deeply conservative family," and growing up she found that the healthcare system had "f**ked each and every member of her family" (and every family across the country).

She used the example of country music, which is currently associated with the conservatives but was once a "staunchly anti-government" genre, adding:

"Remember when the coal miners, grandfathers to the ‘Trump-er hillbillies’ of Appalachia that everyone loves to write off as ignorant, fought tooth and nail for unionization because the companies that were built off their labor didn’t give a sh*t if they lived or died?"

Using the two examples, Ethel Cain rhetorically questioned when "upholding traditional values" had gone hand-in-hand with "defending lawmakers and oil tycoons."

Ethel Cain's post built upon her January 10 Instagram story where the Preacher's Daughter artist called out large organizations like the NRA, oil, and insurance companies by writing that they "giggle at protesting," adding:

"Why would anyone ever willingly come down off their throne that they’ve spent years building off the suffering of their fellow man?"

The 26-year-old musician was referencing Luigi Mangione fatally shooting UHC CEO Brian Thompson. Officials investigating Thompson's murder found shell casings with the words "Deny," "Delay," and "Depose" written on them. The terms were allegedly used by insurance companies to deny claims.

Since then, the incident has sparked a discourse on the condition of the health insurance industry in the United States. Many have hailed Mangione as a hero for fighting systemic oppression against the poor. Ethel Cain continued:

"Nobody is getting visited by the ghost of Christmas future, no one is having a change of heart. It’s simple, you make them fear for their lives and hit them in the only place they hurt or nothing will ever get done."

She concluded her message saying sometimes "violence" was the answer.

In response to Cain's comments, during an episode of Fox network's The Big Weekend Show, panelists Jason Chaffetz, Jackie DeAngelis, Anita Vogel, and Guy Benson criticized her, calling her "sick" and "depraved." Benson likened her to a terrorist, with DeAngelis calling for a boycott of her music.

Cain recently dropped her latest studio project, Perverts (January 8, 2025), just two days before her post about CEOs. It charted at No. 24 on UK Album Downloads.

