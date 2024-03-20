All about Joe Biden's grandchildren via son Hunter as US President allegedly fails to acknowledge fifth granddaughter

President Joe Biden has publicly stated that he has four granddaughters, despite the fact that his children have five daughters. Even though he acknowledged one of his five granddaughters for the first time in public in 2023, he seems to have again failed to acknowledge her on Monday, March 18, while he was participating in Women's History Month at the White House. The president said,

“I see a future for all Americans, a future for my daughter and my four granddaughters – by the way, they’re incredible."

Through his four children, Biden has five granddaughters, and his son Hunter Biden has five kids, Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Beau Jr., and Navy.

In 2018, Hunter Biden reportedly fathered his daughter Navy with Lunden Roberts, an Arkansas native. Up until their settlement in June 2023, the two were involved in paternity and child support litigation. Hence, Navy is the fifth granddaughter of Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s son Hunter has five kids

Joe Biden has seven grandchildren by way of his four kids. With the exception of the two youngest, who are under five, many of his grandchildren were heavily involved in his presidential campaign and remained by their grandfather's side during his time in the White House. A few of them even went to official events with their grandparents. Biden's son, Hunter, has given him five grandkids.

Naomi Biden

Hunter Biden and his first wife Kathleen have a 29-year-old daughter named Naomi. Naomi bears the name of Joe Biden's infant daughter from his first marriage with Neilia, who perished in a car accident in 1972.

Among Joe Biden's grandchildren, she is the oldest. Naomi completed her undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania, which was followed by her law school graduation in May 2020 from Columbia Law School. She presently resides with her grandparents in the White House. On November 19, 2022, Naomi married Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House.

Finnegan Biden

Naomi’s younger sister, Finnegan, 22, is the second oldest of Hunter’s children with his former wife, Kathleen. Finnegan graduated in May 2021 from the University of Pennsylvania. She has accompanied Joe and Jill on many occasions in their public outings. In May 2023, she went to see King Charles III's coronation alongside Jill Biden.

She was also spotted with her grandmother at a reception held at Buckingham Palace for international guests prior to the coronation. Additionally, Finnegan accompanied her grandparents on the campaign trail around the United States in 2020. She even took part in College Democrats' text bank events.

Maisy Biden

Hunter Biden’s youngest daughter is Maisy, whom he had with Kathleen. She played a variety of sports and was reportedly close to Sasha Obama while attending Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C.

Maisy entered the University of Pennsylvania after graduating from high school in 2019 and earned her degree in May 2023. Since her grandfather's time as vice president, Maisy has always been by his side. She not only accompanied him on several important trips during his time as vice president, but also actively supported him during the 2020 election.

Beau Biden

Hunter Biden had Beau with his second wife, Melissa Cohen. Of all the grandchildren, he is the youngest. At the age of eight months, Beau made his debut in public during his grandfather's inauguration in January 2021. In the middle of the coronavirus outbreak, his parents held him while they walked on the parade route.

Navy Roberts

Hunter Biden reportedly had Navy with Lunden Roberts, an Alabama woman, outside of his marriage. Her birthday is August 28, 2018. Not a lot is known about her, except the fact that in June 2023, the two parents came to an agreement over child support. On July 28, 2023, President Joe Biden formally acknowledged Navy for the first time.

More about Joe Biden's alleged failure to acknowledge granddaughter Navy

Following his July 2023 statement, in which he publicly acknowledged Navy Joan Roberts' existence, President Joe Biden has allegedly once again not acknowledged his fifth granddaughter, who was fathered outside of marriage by his first son Hunter Biden and Alabama native Lunden Roberts.

The president has often said that he has six grandchildren, allegedly omitting Navy Joan Roberts. However, in 2023, Joe and Jill Biden, the first lady, made their seventh grandchild officially known. After receiving criticism from Republicans for his hesitation to discuss his seventh grandchild, US President Joe Biden then revealed the kid to the world for the first time.

In a statement, Biden said that the issue concerning his four-year-old granddaughter Navy was a "family matter" and not a political one.